City of Edinburg Veterans Day Festivities, Nov. 7th  

In honor of past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces, the City of Edinburg will host the Veterans Day Parade and the 7th Annual Stars and Stripes Concert on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Courtesy image

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EDINBURG, Texas – In honor of past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces, the City of Edinburg will host the Veterans Day Parade and the 7th Annual Stars and Stripes Concert on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The parade, set to begin at 10 a.m., will take place along Closner Boulevard, also known as the “Boulevard of Heroes.” The route will start at Richard R. Flores Stadium, located at the intersection of 1800 S. Stadium Drive and Mark S. Peña Drive, and conclude at Closner Boulevard and Kuhn Street.

In the afternoon, residents can visit the Promenade Park Amphitheater (201 W. McIntyre Street) for live entertainment, a Pan de Campo competition, and delicious eats from local food vendors. The Stars and Stripes Concert, free of charge, will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. and feature music from Bullet Ride, Buzz Kill, Mesteño, and headliner Jay Perez.

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For more information, please contact the Edinburg Cultural Arts Department at (956) 388-8224 or visit edinburgarts.com.

Who: City of Edinburg What: Veterans Day Parade and Stars and Stripes Concert Where: Along Closner Boulevard/201 W. McIntyre Street When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10 a.m./5-10 p.m.

Courtesy image

Courtesy image