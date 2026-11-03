PSJA ISD Hosts Annual Cradle to College Conference, Nov. 4-5

Hundreds of educators from across the state and nation are scheduled to attend the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD’s (PSJA ISD) Cradle to College Conference happening at the Mission Event Center on November 4-5, 2026, beginning at 7:30 AM. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -



MISSION, Texas – Hundreds of educators from across the state and nation are scheduled to attend the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD’s (PSJA ISD) Cradle to College Conference happening at the Mission Event Center on November 4-5, 2026, beginning at 7:30 AM.

The conference will bring together educators, district leaders, and higher education institutions from Hawaii, New York, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Texas and local neighboring districts to explore innovative educational initiatives, share best practices, and discuss strategies for transforming communities and expanding college success opportunities for all students.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear opening remarks from district leaders and attend expert-led breakout sessions across multiple learning tracks. Topics will focus on college and career readiness, dual language learning, family engagement, and early childhood development.

- Advertisement -





Featured discussions will highlight PSJA ISD’s Early College model and strategies to ensure students graduate with college credit, expand access to high-quality early childhood education, and strengthen systems that help students get Back on Track by completing their high school diplomas and transitioning successfully to postsecondary education and career opportunities.

For coverage information or interviews, please call 956-586-2111 or 956-586-2110.

WHAT: PSJA ISD to welcome hundreds of educators to its annual Cradle to College Conference

- Advertisement -



WHEN: Wednesday, November 4, 2026 | Conference | 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Thursday, November 5, 2026 | Conference | 7:30 AM – 110:40 AM

WHERE: Mission Event Center – 200 N Shary, Rd, Mission, TX 78572

Image courtesy of PSJA ISD