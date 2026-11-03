South Texas International Book Festival to host Diana Rojas Book Launch Nov. 11th

The South Texas International Book Festival will host author Diana Rojas for the launch of her latest novel, “They Hold Grudges,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the Main Library Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — The South Texas International Book Festival will host author Diana Rojas for the launch of her latest novel, “They Hold Grudges,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the Main Library Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet Rojas, hear about her newest release and join a conversation with the author. The book launch will bring readers together to discover a new book and connect with others who share an interest in literature.

- Advertisement -





The evening will be the final STIBF Presents event of 2026, closing out a year of bringing authors, readers and the community together.

For more information about the book launch, visit https://mcallenlibrary.net/stbf/schedules/dianarojas.

Courtesy image