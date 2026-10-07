CBP Officers Intercept Almost $800K Worth of Cocaine in Hidalgo

CBP Officers seize $800K in narcotics in Hildago, Texas. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

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HIDALGO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge, intercepted $798,000 worth of alleged cocaine concealed in a vehicle.

“Our CBP officers are always at the ready and continue to use all available tools and technology to thwart smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On September 27, CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to secondary for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by canine team. The nonintrusive inspection showed anomalies within the vehicle, and the canine team alerted to the odor of narcotics. A physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 22 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 59.78 lbs. (27.12 kg.) concealed within the vehicle.

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CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigation Special Agents initiated a criminal investigation.