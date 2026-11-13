Pharr International Bridge Opens Twin Bridge to Traffic at Full Capacity

The northbound expansion of the Pharr International Bridge fully opened to traffic at 6 a.m. on November 13, 2026, increasing capacity for cross-border transportation and international trade. Photo illustration by Texas Border Business. Photo courtesy of the City of Pharr.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr International Bridge officially opened its twin bridge expansion to traffic at 6 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2026, completing a major infrastructure project designed to double the crossing’s capacity and support growing international trade between the United States and Mexico.

Luis Bazan. Photo by TBB

Luis Bazan, director of the Pharr International Bridge, confirmed the opening in an exclusive interview with Texas Border Business.

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“As of today, at 6:00 AM this morning, November the 13th, 2026, we are open a hundred percent at the Pharr International Bridge,” Bazan said.

The opening follows a recent limited introduction of the new crossing. Vehicles can now use both bridges, and the connecting crossover lanes are operating.

Bazan said photographs received at approximately 7:30 a.m. showed traffic moving without reported incidents.

The expansion adds a second bridge alongside the existing crossing, which connects Pharr with Reynosa, Tamaulipas. Bazan said the additional structure represents a 100% increase in bridge capacity.

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“This is something that our customers have been asking of us for several years now,” he said.

The project took approximately six years to complete, including permitting, planning, and construction on both sides of the border. Bazan said comparable international bridge developments can require 10 to 20 years.

A major objective is to increase participation in certified commercial crossing programs, including Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism, known as CTPAT, and Free and Secure Trade, or FAST.

According to Bazan, approximately 30% of incoming commercial traffic currently qualifies under certification programs. His goal is to increase participation to 60% within three to five years.

“I think it’s important that companies start seeing the value in becoming certified,” Bazan said, explaining that certification can save businesses time and money.

Commercial transportation remains the bridge’s primary focus. Northbound passenger vehicle hours currently run from 6 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., with extended weekend hours until approximately 11:55 p.m.

Bazan said the next priority is attracting additional commercial traffic through meetings with manufacturers, corporate executives and logistics decision-makers, including participation in the INDEX national convention.

“The fun has just begun,” he said, acknowledging that additional work remains.

The original Pharr International Bridge was built and operating by November 16, 1994, according to the bridge’s official website. On September 1, 1996, northbound commercial truck traffic was redirected from the Hidalgo–Reynosa crossing to Pharr, establishing its growing role as a major international trade gateway.

Bazan thanked Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, the Pharr City Commission, bridge board, city management and bridge employees for supporting the expansion.

He said the objective extends beyond Pharr to strengthening regional and international commerce.

“We want companies to save money by crossing on time,” Bazan said.