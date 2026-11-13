Terrence Howard Urges Social Fest Audience to Build Their Brand Through Character

Academy Award-nominated actor Terrence Howard delivers his opening keynote address at Social Fest 2026 on November 13 at the McAllen Convention Center. His presentation, “From Hustle to Empire,” drew on his decades in Hollywood to discuss personal branding, integrity, and building a lasting legacy. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Academy Award-nominated actor Terrence Howard encouraged entrepreneurs, content creators and marketing professionals to build their personal brands through integrity, responsibility and service to others during his keynote address at Social Fest 2026.

Howard spoke Friday, November 13, at the McAllen Convention Center, opening the conference’s second day. Organizers selected him as the event’s final keynote speaker.

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Check out the gallery below for more images of SocialFest 2026. All Photos by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Rather than concentrating on marketing strategies, Howard challenged attendees to examine how their decisions and treatment of others influence their reputations.

He acknowledged that many people struggle to achieve their personal ambitions because they fear failure or embarrassment.

Howard told the audience that meaningful change begins with personal responsibility and faith.

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“There are only two people in the universe that can make your life and your brand better,” he said, referring to individuals themselves and their creator.

He encouraged participants to consider the influence of people who had believed in them before they achieved professional success.

“What was their logo? What was their marketing budget?” Howard asked.

His point was that teachers, grandparents and mentors often leave lasting impressions without advertising campaigns or public recognition.

Howard contrasted that influence with conventional branding practices focused on visibility, messaging and attracting customers.

He asked business owners to consider whether their communities were better because their companies existed.

According to Howard, reputation depends on everyday decisions, including keeping promises, acknowledging mistakes, helping others, and treating competitors fairly.

He said entrepreneurs do not need substantial wealth or executive positions to make meaningful contributions.

Howard also encouraged participants to recognize opportunities to support people within their communities.

He described situations in which an experienced professional could mentor someone entering the workforce or a business owner could help another entrepreneur.

The actor emphasized that people should not view every professional relationship solely in terms of potential financial benefits.

He urged attendees to support businesses trying to operate responsibly and to recognize others’ contributions.

Throughout his presentation, Howard drew on religious teachings and historical figures to discuss forgiveness, accountability, and personal growth.

He told the audience that mistakes should not define individuals if they demonstrate a willingness to change.

Howard also acknowledged his own shortcomings, explaining that his message was meant to encourage him as much as it was meant to encourage those attending.

The actor, whose film and television career includes an Academy Award nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award, previously visited the Rio Grande Valley to explore potential technology research partnerships with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

His Social Fest appearance connected personal development with the conference’s focus on entrepreneurship, content creation, and marketing.

Howard’s central message was that a recognizable name or successful business doesn’t necessarily build a lasting reputation.

Instead, he encouraged participants to consider how their actions affect families, employees, customers, and communities.