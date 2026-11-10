Workforce Solutions’ 15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair, Nov. 17 in McAllen

Workforce Solutions (WFS) is inviting job seekers from across the Rio Grande Valley to attend the 15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the McAllen Convention Center. Image for illustration purposes.

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – Workforce Solutions (WFS) is inviting job seekers from across the Rio Grande Valley to attend the 15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the McAllen Convention Center. With more than 190 participating employers, this year’s event offers job seekers an opportunity to meet face-to-face with recruiters, explore career opportunities, and take the next step toward employment.

The participating employer list is now available! Job seekers are encouraged to watch the employer list video shared on WFS’ social media platforms and pause as they scroll through to view all participating businesses and organizations. Reviewing the list ahead of time can help attendees identify employers of interest and prepare for meaningful conversations during the event.

“With more than 190 employers participating, this year’s Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair represents an incredible opportunity for job seekers to connect directly with businesses looking for talent,” said Francisco Almaraz, Chief Executive Officer of Workforce Solutions. “We encourage everyone to come prepared, bring copies of their resumes, and take advantage of the opportunity to meet employers, showcase their skills, and explore new career possibilities. We are especially proud to continue supporting our veterans and connecting them with employers who recognize the value of their experience and service.”

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The event will offer designated entry times to prioritize veterans and military-connected job seekers:

• Veterans Priority Access: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

• General Public: 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The job fair is open to job seekers at no cost, and preregistration is not required. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally, bring multiple copies of their resumes, and be prepared to speak with recruiters and hiring representatives about available positions.

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The 15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair is hosted by Workforce Solutions in collaboration with the Texas Workforce Commission, the City of McAllen, McAllen Economic Development Corporation, McAllen Chamber of Commerce, and Hidalgo County.

For additional information and updates, visit www.WFSolutions.org or follow WFS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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