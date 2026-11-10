Esteban Guerra Recognized for Eight Years of Leadership at Port of Brownsville

Esteban “Steve” Guerra, former chairman of the Brownsville Navigation District and Cameron County judge-elect, is joined by his wife and two daughters as he displays a framed recognition and commemorative gavel honoring his eight years of service to the Port of Brownsville, including four years as chairman. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Esteban “Steve” Guerra, Cameron County judge-elect and former chairman of the Brownsville Navigation District (BND), has been recognized by the district’s Board of Commissioners for eight years of service and his contributions to economic development at the Port of Brownsville.

The recognition follows Guerra’s election as Cameron County judge and acknowledges his longstanding involvement with one of South Texas’ major international trade and industrial centers.

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Guerra served on the Brownsville Navigation District Board of Commissioners for eight years, including four years as chairman. First elected to the board in May 2018, he became chairman in May 2022 and also served as chairman of the district’s Economic Development Committee.

During his tenure, Guerra supported the district’s efforts to promote industrial development, expand business opportunities, and strengthen the Port of Brownsville’s role in regional and international commerce.

The Port of Brownsville is a major economic center for Cameron County, supporting maritime trade, industrial operations, logistics, and businesses connected to international markets. Its continued development is closely linked to employment opportunities and investment throughout the region.

Guerra brings a business background that includes trucking, marketing consulting, restaurant and hotel ownership, and real estate investments in the United States and Mexico. His experience in these industries provided a business perspective during his years of service on the navigation district board.

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He attended the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where he studied international business.

In recognizing Guerra, the Brownsville Navigation District Board of Commissioners acknowledged his contributions to advancing a vision focused on economic growth, regional opportunity, and community progress.

The district also congratulated him on his election as Cameron County judge and wished him well as he prepares to assume his new responsibilities in county government.

His transition to county leadership follows years of involvement in an organization responsible for overseeing one of the region’s most important economic assets.

As Cameron County judge-elect, Guerra will bring his experience in business, economic development, and public service to a position with responsibilities extending across the county.

The Brownsville Navigation District’s recognition reflects his years of service to the port and his continued involvement in Cameron County’s economic and community development.