McAllen to Host Pet Microchip Clinic Nov. 14th

The city of McAllen Animal Care Services, in partnership with Palm Valley Animal Society, will host a pet microchip clinic exclusively for McAllen residents from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in the employee parking lot at McAllen City Hall, 1300 W. Houston Ave. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas — The city of McAllen Animal Care Services, in partnership with Palm Valley Animal Society, will host a pet microchip clinic exclusively for McAllen residents from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in the employee parking lot at McAllen City Hall, 1300 W. Houston Ave.

Palm Valley Animal Society staff will administer 250 microchips on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic is open to dogs and cats at least 2 months old.

Residents must provide proof of residency within McAllen city limits, such as a valid identification card or a city of McAllen water bill, to participate.

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Microchipping provides a reliable way to identify lost pets and help reunite them with their owners. By making microchipping services accessible to McAllen residents, the clinic supports responsible pet ownership, pet safety and animal welfare while offering an added layer of protection for pets and peace of mind for their owners.