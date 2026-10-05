VIDA Marks 31 Years of Expanding Education and Workforce Opportunity

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







From left: Jo Ann Lopez Posas, BSN, RN, VIDA Board Member; former U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona; VIDA President and CEO Felida Villarreal; and Father Kevin Collins during VIDA’s 31st Anniversary Gala. Photo by Texas Border Business.

By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement celebrated its 31st anniversary with a gala recognizing students, community partners and longtime supporters, while former U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona urged Rio Grande Valley leaders to continue investing in education and workforce development.

Cardona, who served as the 12th U.S. Secretary of Education, delivered the keynote address and joined VIDA President and CEO Felida Villarreal for a fireside conversation about educational opportunity, workforce training, economic mobility and the barriers facing first-generation students.

- Advertisement -





Cardona traced his own path from a working-class Puerto Rican family in Connecticut to becoming a fourth-grade teacher, principal, Connecticut education commissioner and eventually U.S. education secretary.

He recalled struggling during his first semester of college and questioning whether he belonged there before thinking about the sacrifices his parents and grandparents made.

“I do belong here,” Cardona recalled telling himself.

He said that experience shaped his view of students who may question their ability to succeed in higher education.

- Advertisement -







“The worst thing we could do for children is have low expectations,” Cardona said.

He described bilingualism and biculturalism as strengths and said students should not believe they must abandon their identities to advance professionally.

Cardona also emphasized connections among K-12 schools, higher education, employers and community organizations. He described organizations such as VIDA as intermediaries that can connect education with employment opportunities.

“These are not nice-to-haves. These are must-haves,” Cardona said.

Villarreal said VIDA concentrates on workforce development and career pathways leading to living-wage jobs in high-demand fields, including healthcare, STEM and skilled trades. She also said VIDA serves many first-generation college students and adult learners balancing education, employment and family responsibilities.

The evening included recognition of students whose educational journeys VIDA supported.

Neida Perales. Photo TBB

Neida Perales, a nursing student, described entering college with limited family guidance and struggling during her initial nursing studies. She credited VIDA case management, mentoring, and her counselor with helping her continue her education. Perales said she expects to earn her registered nursing credential in December.

Elizabeth Ruiz, named Student of the Year, described balancing employment, school and family while pursuing an associate degree in health information technology. Ruiz said VIDA provided financial assistance and counseling and continued helping her with employment opportunities after graduation. She is working toward a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management.

Elizabeth Ruiz. Photo TBB

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas was recognized as VIDA’s Investment Partner of the Year.

In a recorded message, President and CEO Jaime Wesolowski said the organization has partnered with VIDA since 2023 to strengthen the healthcare workforce and increase students’ access to evidence-based mental healthcare.

“What makes this partnership so meaningful is knowing that, together, we are helping students pursue healthcare careers that strengthen families and entire communities,” Wesolowski said.

Eric Holguin. Photo by TBB

UnidosUS received VIDA’s Community Partner of the Year Award. Eric Holguin, Texas State Director for UnidosUS, accepted the recognition and praised VIDA’s willingness to collaborate.

“I can’t thank VIDA enough for being such great community partners and for constantly working with us,” Holguin said.

Holguin said UnidosUS works to ensure that its national and state advocacy reflects issues affecting communities such as the Rio Grande Valley.

VIDA also recognized businessman and founding board member Alonzo Cantu for his longstanding support of the organization and the region. Julian Alvarez, a VIDA board member and senior vice president of Lone Star National Bank, accepted the award on Cantu’s behalf.

Alonzo Cantu. Photo by Roberto Hugo González

“The legacy we celebrate tonight is not simply what we leave behind,” Alvarez said. “It is what we make possible for those who come after us.”

Cardona closed his discussion by calling education “a great equalizer” and urging community institutions to work together to help students reach their potential.

“There are thousands of children who are being nudged in the right direction by VIDA,” Cardona said, “and it’s our responsibility to continue to lift them up.”

See related story: