Sandra Charlton Deals Herself a Dream Vacation at VIDA Gala

Sandra Charlton on stage with master of Ceremonies Tom Castañeda, System Director of Marketing & Public Relations, STHS. Photo: Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — After an evening devoted to education, workforce development and the accomplishments of Rio Grande Valley students, VIDA President and CEO Felida Villarreal had one more piece of business to handle — sending somebody on vacation.

That somebody turned out to be Sandra Charlton, board president of the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco.

- Advertisement -





Charlton won VIDA’s “Deck of Dreams” grand raffle during the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement’s 31st Anniversary Gala at the McAllen Convention Center.

The Sept. 24 gala brought together community leaders, partners, and supporters to recognize VIDA’s work in education, workforce training, and economic opportunity. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona served as keynote speaker.

But near the end of the formal program, the evening took a playful turn.

VIDA President and CEO Felida Villarreal pulls the winning Deck of Dreams card as the master of ceremonies holds the deck. Sandra Charlton had no idea her card was about to be called. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Instead of a traditional auction, VIDA offered 52 raffle cards at $100 each. Each card offered one chance to win a five-night tropical vacation for two, and the winner could choose from several destinations.

- Advertisement -







All 52 cards sold.

With the cards shuffled and the audience waiting, Villarreal was called forward to select the winner.

The process was deliberately stretched out for suspense. Suits and face cards were eliminated as participants held their cards and waited to learn whether they were still in contention.

Finally, they announced the winning number.

Number six.

Charlton had it.

She walked to the front and introduced herself to the audience as Sandra Charlton, board president of Weslaco EDC.

Then came the pleasant problem of deciding where to go.

Asked whether she already had a destination in mind, Charlton said she had previously traveled to Costa Rica, one of the destinations offered.

“I’ve only been to Costa Rica on that list,” Charlton said. “So, one of the other four, because I like to go somewhere I haven’t.”

The answer drew more fun from the master of ceremonies, particularly when the question turned to who might accompany her on the five-night getaway.

Charlton did not name a plus-one.

That briefly transformed a workforce-development gala into what sounded like an open audition for a traveling companion.

The laughter provided a relaxed ending to a program that had focused heavily on the experiences of first-generation college students, workforce preparation and the community partnerships supporting VIDA.

VIDA reported it has helped more than 7,000 Rio Grande Valley residents pursue education, training and career pathways during its more than three decades of operation. Proceeds from the anniversary gala support that mission.

For Charlton, however, the evening ended with something more immediate.

She arrived to support VIDA.

She left with a vacation to plan.

See related story: