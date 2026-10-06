Cardona Tells VIDA Students Their Background Is a Strength

Dr. Miguel A. Cardona, 12th U.S. Secretary of Education, delivers the keynote address during VIDA’s 31st Anniversary Gala at the McAllen Convention Center. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Former U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona told supporters of Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement that students should view their backgrounds, languages, and personal struggles as strengths rather than limitations as they pursue education and careers.

Felida Villarreal. Photo by TBB.

Cardona, the 12th U.S. Secretary of Education, delivered the keynote address at VIDA’s 31st Anniversary Gala on Sept. 24 at the McAllen Convention Center. VIDA President and CEO Felida Villarreal later joined him for a fireside conversation about education, workforce development and economic opportunity.

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Cardona described growing up in a working-class Puerto Rican family in Connecticut and becoming a first-generation college student. He recalled receiving failing grades during his first semester and questioning whether he belonged in college.

He said he thought about his grandfather, who had a second-grade education, and his parents, neither of whom finished high school. Their sacrifices changed his perspective.

“I said, ‘I do belong here,’” Cardona recalled. He said he improved his grades and continued his education before becoming a fourth-grade teacher, principal, Connecticut commissioner of education, and eventually U.S. education secretary.

Cardona said his experience taught him the importance of maintaining high expectations for students.

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“The worst thing we could do for children is have low expectations,” he said.

He also encouraged students to embrace their cultural backgrounds. Cardona called bilingualism and biculturalism a “superpower” that can help students move between different environments while remaining connected to their identity.

Villarreal said that message reflects an approach VIDA emphasizes with its students.

“We prioritize a lot for our students as well to make sure that they embrace their authentic self,” Villarreal said. “These characteristics that they may see as limitations are actually their superpower.”

VIDA, founded in 1995, works with Rio Grande Valley residents pursuing education and training for high-demand, higher-wage occupations. The organization provides assistance that can include tuition, textbooks, transportation, childcare, counseling, and other support intended to help participants complete their education.

Cardona said education should connect to workforce development and economic opportunity. He said community organizations can help link K-12 schools, higher education institutions, employers and students.

“Education is a great equalizer,” Cardona said. “Investing in education is as important as investing in our defense.”

Father Kevin Collins, OMI, a VIDA board member, opened the evening with an invocation that recognized the students pursuing those opportunities.

“Thank you for all of our students who work so hard, diligently, to better their lives,” Collins said, asking for continued support for VIDA’s students, families and community.

Cardona said his own educational journey was possible in part because people supported him when he questioned whether he belonged.

He told the audience that organizations such as VIDA can provide similar support to students confronting financial, academic and personal barriers.

“Not only do you belong in the room,” Cardona said, “you should lead the room.”

He urged community leaders to continue supporting students and organizations that connect education with career opportunities.

“There are thousands of children who are being nudged in the right direction by VIDA,” Cardona said, “and it’s our responsibility to continue to lift them up.”

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