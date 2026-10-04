AI Agents Could Begin Negotiating Car Purchases With Each Other

An AI-generated illustration depicts a future automobile transaction in which a consumer’s artificial intelligence agent communicates directly with a dealership’s AI system to exchange vehicle preferences, pricing, financing and trade-in information. The concept represents Yossi J. Levi’s prediction that agent-to-agent car buying could become a standard part of automotive retail by 2029. AI-generated illustration by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business is examining nine automotive retail predictions made by Car Dealership Guy founder and CEO Yossi J. Levi. Each article looks independently at one prediction, the changes behind it and what would have to occur for the forecast to become reality by 2029. The predictions are Levi’s and are presented as forecasts, not established outcomes. Texas Border Business will publish the nine-part series one article at a time, beginning September 30, 2026, with a new article released each day.

By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

The next major change in online automobile shopping may involve software communicating with software before the customer ever speaks with a dealership employee.

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Yossi J. Levi, founder and CEO of Car Dealership Guy, predicts agent-to-agent car buying will become standard in automotive retail by 2029.

It is the fifth of nine predictions Levi published Sept. 29 about changes he expects during the next 24 months.

Under the scenario described by Car Dealership Guy, a consumer could use an artificial intelligence agent to communicate purchasing requirements to an AI system representing a dealership.

The systems could then exchange information concerning the desired vehicle, negotiate transaction details and process information involving financing or a trade-in before requiring the buyer to become directly involved.

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The prediction represents a substantial extension of technology already used to help consumers search for vehicles and communicate with dealerships.

Levi’s forecast is not simply that consumers will use AI to research cars. It anticipates software acting on both sides of a transaction.

Car Dealership Guy said such a development could reduce the importance of conventional dealership websites and vehicle listings as automated systems increasingly communicate directly with one another.

Whether consumers, dealerships, lenders and other participants would broadly adopt that model remains unknown. Levi presented agent-to-agent buying as a prediction for the industry’s direction, not as a description of the current standard.

His forecast also does not mean customers would necessarily be removed entirely from automobile transactions. The scenario described by Car Dealership Guy calls for bringing consumers into the process when their participation is required.

Levi has experience in digital automobile retail. He founded Gettacar in 2018 after growing up in his family’s dealership business. According to Car Dealership Guy, Gettacar raised more than $50 million and grew to approximately $80 million in annual sales.

That background has made digital retail and dealership technology topics Levi regularly discusses.

The agent-to-agent prediction establishes another benchmark for the next two years.

Today, buyers commonly use websites, search tools and dealership communications to locate vehicles and work through purchases. Levi expects AI agents to assume a considerably larger role.

The test will be whether those systems progress from assisting consumers and dealerships separately to communicating and conducting meaningful portions of automobile transactions with each other.

If that does not become common by 2029, the prediction will have moved faster than the market.

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