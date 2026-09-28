Valley Regional Registers $14.8 Million Emergency Room Expansion

Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville has registered plans for a $14.793 million emergency-department expansion. The project remains in the planning stage, with construction scheduled to begin in February 2027. Image: @ValleyMedCenter via facebook

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







Texas Border Business

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Valley Regional Medical Center has registered plans for a $14.793 million expansion and renovation of its emergency department, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The project would add 22,692 square feet at the hospital, located at 100 Alton Gloor Boulevard in Brownsville. The filing states that construction is scheduled to begin Feb. 2, 2027, and conclude March 28, 2028.

- Advertisement -





The state record, registered Sept. 23, identifies the project’s current status as “Project Registered.” The filing documents the planned work but does not state that construction has started.

Plans call for a one-story addition containing eight emergency examination rooms, a nurses’ station, and support areas. The filing also includes a five-bay ambulance canopy and a second-floor mechanical penthouse.

Inside the existing emergency department, the project would install new paint and flooring. The scope also includes major renovations to the trauma rooms and reception area, according to the filing.

Continue reading the full story at:

See the document below for more details: