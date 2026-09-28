Edinburg Cultural Arts Announces Veterans Benefits Fair October 15th

The City of Edinburg is excited to announce the upcoming Fall 2026 Veterans Benefits Fair, taking place on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Edinburg ACE Center (315 W. McIntyre St.), starting at 9 a.m. Image for illustration purposes

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg is excited to announce the upcoming Fall 2026 Veterans Benefits Fair, taking place on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Edinburg ACE Center (315 W. McIntyre St.), starting at 9 a.m.

This fair provides a hands-on, supportive space for local veterans and their families to explore available health services, financial benefits, and community resources. Representatives will be on-site to guide participants through VA claims, educational programs, and support systems. Attendees will discover tailored benefits, step-by-step resource navigation, and specialized programs that reflect the city’s commitment to honoring those who served.

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Event Details

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Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Doors open at 8 a.m.)

Location: Edinburg ACE Center | 315 W. McIntyre St., Edinburg

Walk-ins are welcome, but early registration is strongly encouraged. To RSVP, attendees can visi tedinburgarts.com/veteransfair or call (956) 388-8224.

This event is organized by the Edinburg Cultural Arts Department. For more information, community members may visit the Edinburg Arts, Culture, and Events Center at 315 W. McIntyre St., call (956) 388-8224, email arts@cityofedinburg.com, or visit edinburgarts.com.