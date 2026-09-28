Laredo Launches Nonpartisan Voter Campaign Ahead of City Elections

The City of Laredo has launched Laredo Votes 2026, a nonpartisan public-information campaign intended to help residents prepare for the Nov. 3 election. Image for illustration purposes. Courtesy logo

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







Texas Border Business

LAREDO, Texas — The City of Laredo has launched Laredo Votes 2026, a nonpartisan public-information campaign intended to help residents prepare for the Nov. 3 election.

The city’s Public Information Office is leading the campaign through an initiative of Mayor Victor Treviño and the City Council, according to information presented during a Sept. 24 news conference at City Hall.

- Advertisement -





City officials said the campaign will provide residents with voter-registration information, election deadlines, early-voting schedules, mail-ballot guidance, polling locations, sample ballots, and information about offices and candidates appearing on the ballot.

The campaign does not endorse candidates or political parties.

“We are not here to tell you who to vote for, but we are here to inform you so that you can make a good decision,” Public Information Manager Noraida Negrón said during the news conference.

Laredo’s general election is scheduled for Nov. 3. Voters will select the mayor, representatives for City Council Districts I, II, III and VI, and the judge for Municipal Court Place 1.

- Advertisement -







The voter-registration deadline is Oct. 5. Early voting will run from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30. The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23, according to election information the city released.

Laredo also plans a series of candidate forums at City Hall before early voting begins. The forums are intended to give residents an opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking municipal office.

Candidates for City Council District I will appear at 6 p.m. Oct. 6, followed by District VI candidates at 7:30 p.m. District III candidates are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by District II candidates at 7:30 p.m.

The Municipal Court Judge Place 1 forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 8.

Eligible members of the Laredo Youth Council who are at least 18 will be invited to participate as student panelists and submit questions to candidates, according to the city.

The Laredo Public Library is supporting the campaign by making voter-registration cards available at library locations. The library will also serve as an early-voting location.

Campaign organizers are working with community partners and plan to use city communication channels, neighborhood outreach and social media to distribute election information. Volunteers have also visited college campuses to help first-time voters register and encouraged registered voters to verify their status.

Negrón said Laredo has used the voter-information campaign during city elections since 2022. Organizers plan to focus part of their outreach on districts and neighborhoods with lower voter participation.

Residents can find registration information, voting dates, polling locations, sample ballots, and candidate details on the city’s official election webpage and through public communication channels.

The campaign’s public message is: “Get informed. Get ready. Vote.”