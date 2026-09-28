Texas Secretary of State Urges Voters to Register by Oct. 5th

Texas Secretary of State Robert S. Howden today reminded eligible Texans that the deadline to register to vote in the November 3 General Election is Monday, October 5, 2026. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Robert S. Howden today reminded eligible Texans that the deadline to register to vote in the November 3 General Election is Monday, October 5, 2026.

Robert Howden, Texas Secretary of State. Courtesy image

Election officials say registering to vote, or confirming an existing registration, is the first step toward a smooth voting experience this fall.

“The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is October 5,” Secretary Howden said. “If you are qualified to vote but have not yet registered, or if you have moved or since you last voted, now is the time to act.”

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To register to vote, you must be at least 18 years old by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, and a resident in your county of registration.

Texans can find a registration application, check their current registration status, or update their information at VoteTexas.gov.

When mailing in your voter registration application, it must be postmarked on or before the registration deadline.

Voters can ensure that a postmark is applied to their voter registration application, and that the date on the postmark matches the date of mailing, by visiting a USPS retail location and requesting a manual postmark at the retail counter when presenting their voter registration application.

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Early voting for the November General Election runs October 19 through October 30, with Election Day on November 3.

For more information about voter registration, key election deadlines, or the upcoming general election, Texans are encouraged to visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE for official assistance.