IBC Bank Promotes Gerald Schwebel to President of International Banking

IBC Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Gerald Schwebel to enterprise-wide president of international banking, recognizing his exceptional leadership, decades of service, and significant contributions to the bank’s growth and his accomplishments in leading international operations. Courtesy Image. Bgd image: Jorgeelopezk, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







LAREDO, Texas – IBC Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Gerald Schwebel to enterprise-wide president of international banking, recognizing his exceptional leadership, decades of service, and significant contributions to the bank’s growth and his accomplishments in leading international operations.

A respected authority on international trade, finance, transportation, and U.S.-Mexico relations, Gerald Schwebel has servedIBC Bank and its customers for decades. Since becoming head of the bank’s Corporate International Division in 1996, he has overseen all of IBC Bank’s international banking services while helping strengthen the institution’s position as a leading financial partner for businesses engaged in cross-border trade and commerce.

Throughout his career, Schwebel has represented IBC Bank before government officials, business leaders, and industry organizations throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. His expertise and advocacy on issues related to international commerce, transportation, and economic development have earned him widespread recognition across North America.

- Advertisement -





“Gerry’s promotion is both well-deserved and reflective of the extraordinary impact he has had at IBC Bank, on ourcustomers, and the communities we serve,” said Dennis E. Nixon, chairman and CEO of IBC Bank. “For many years, Gerry has been a trusted leader, a tireless advocate for international trade, and an invaluable member of our executive team. His dedication, vision, and commitment to excellence have helped drive the success of our International Department and strengthen IBC Bank’s reputation throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. We congratulate him on this important achievement and look forward to his continued leadership.”

Gerald Schwebel is a distinguished leader in international trade, transportation, economic development, and civic service whose influence has helped shape cross-border commerce between the United States and Mexico for more than three decades. Throughout his career, he has held prominent leadershiproles, including serving as Chairman of the Border Trade Alliance during the historic passage of NAFTA, Chairman of the North America Strategy for Competitiveness (NASCO), Chairman of the Laredo Development Foundation and Laredo Economic Development Corporation, and Bi-national Director of the U.S./Mexico Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves as Chairman of the Texas Freight Advisory Committee and holds leadership positions with numerous state, national, and international organizations dedicated to trade, transportation, economic development, education, and public policy.

A dedicated community advocate, he has also led and served on the boards of organizations such as the Laredo Philharmonic Orchestra, Laredo Country Club, United Way of Laredo, American Red Cross, and Laredo Chamber of Commerce.

Schwebel played a key role in transforming the former UT Health San Antonio Laredo Regional Campus into the University of Texas Education and Research Center at Laredo (UT Center at Laredo). As Chair of the Regional Campus AdvisoryCouncil, he recognized that the traditional regional-campus model was not adequately addressing South Texas’ growing healthcare workforce and educational needs.

- Advertisement -







Drawing on his experience in economic development and workforce planning, Schwebel championed a multi-institutionteaching center that brings together the strengths of several University of Texas institutions. Working closely with state legislators and UT System leadership, he advocated for a model that would expand educational opportunities while allowing local students to remain in Laredo to pursue high-quality degree programs.

Since its transition in 2021, the UT Center at Laredo has grown from just seven students to approximately 230 studentsenrolled in health-related programs. Today, the center offers 11 degree and certificate programs in fields such as physician assistant studies, social work, occupational therapy, counseling, dental hygiene, and biomedical informatics.

The center has become a hub for academic, clinical, research, and community engagement activities that strengthen thehealthcare workforce across South Texas. Continued growth has led to plans for a new three-story academic building scheduled to open in 2028, further expanding educational access and workforce development opportunities for the region.

Schwebel has also been instrumental in his contributions to other university collaborations. Through a partnership with TheGlenn Biggs Institute, three community-based research studies were conducted to explore the potential link between COVID-19 and the development or progression of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. As dementia research advanced and new therapies emerged to slow cognitive decline, local leadership and collaborative efforts helped bring these innovativetreatment options to the community. This work expanded access to early intervention, advanced research opportunities, and improved quality of life for individuals affected by dementia and mild cognitive impairment, while positioning the region at the forefront of addressing one of the most significant healthcare challenges facing aging populations.

His exceptional contributions have been recognized with numerous prestigious honors, including the Russell H. Perry Award, the Advancing International Trade Award, the International Trade Ambassador Award, the Legacy Award, and induction intothe Laredo Business Hall of Fame, underscoring his lasting impact on economic growth, international commerce, and civic leadership throughout the border region and beyond.