Valley Cities Roll Out Sandbag Distribution Ahead of Approaching Storms

Texas Border Business
Several Rio Grande Valley cities are distributing free sandbags ahead of expected rainfall of 2–4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday and Friday, with rain continuing through the weekend and early next week.
**ALAMO**
* City Hall, 420 N. Tower Road.
* Proof of residency required.
* Limit: 5 bags per household, 2 per business.
* Seniors 60+ and residents with disabilities can request loading assistance.
* Fill locations: Alamo Sports Complex, Balli Park, and Duranta Dr. & Professional Dr.
**MERCEDES**
* Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, while supplies last.
* KC Hall, 150 N. Ohio Ave.
* Bring your own shovel.
**MISSION**
* Wednesday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
* W. 15th Street & Perkins Avenue, next to the Recycling Center.
* Bring your own shovel.
* First come, first served.
**PENITAS**
* Wednesday starting at noon, while supplies last.
* Penitas Fire Department, Main & Military Road.
* Limit: 4 bags per household.
**LA GRULLA**
* Tuesday and Wednesday.
* La Grulla Fire Department, 268 S. FM 2360.
* Bring your own shovel.
* Limit: 3 bags per household.
**RIO GRANDE CITY**
* Thursday, 3–6 p.m.
* 632 W. Eisenhower Road.
* Proof of address within city limits required.
* Residents must fill their own bags.
**STARR COUNTY PRECINCT 4**
* 8 a.m.–5 p.m. this week.
* Precinct 4 Yard, 2235 N. FM 755, Rio Grande City.
* Limit: 4 bags per household.
* Valid ID required.
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is hosting a sandbag distribution today
The Precinct 1 distribution is currently scheduled for today only. If the forecast or demand indicates they may add additional days.
- Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
- Time 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Location Sunrise Hill Park / Pct. 1 Operations Facility, 5230 Mile 11 N., Mercedes, TX 78570
- Limit 6 bags per vehicle.
- Availability: While supplies last
- Self-fill: residents fill and load their own bags
- Assistance: Precinct One employees will be onsite to assist elderly and disabled residents.
- For questions, residents can call: 956-968-8733
We will add more locations as they become available.