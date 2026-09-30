Valley Cities Roll Out Sandbag Distribution Ahead of Approaching Storms

Several Rio Grande Valley cities are distributing free sandbags ahead of expected rainfall of 2–4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday and Friday, with rain continuing through the weekend and early next week. Image for illustration purposes

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Several Rio Grande Valley cities are distributing free sandbags ahead of expected rainfall of 2–4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday and Friday, with rain continuing through the weekend and early next week.

AI Graphic for illustration purposes only

Courtesy image

**ALAMO**



* City Hall, 420 N. Tower Road.

* Proof of residency required.

* Limit: 5 bags per household, 2 per business.

* Seniors 60+ and residents with disabilities can request loading assistance.

* Fill locations: Alamo Sports Complex, Balli Park, and Duranta Dr. & Professional Dr.



**MERCEDES**



* Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, while supplies last.

* KC Hall, 150 N. Ohio Ave.

* Bring your own shovel.



**MISSION**



* Wednesday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

* W. 15th Street & Perkins Avenue, next to the Recycling Center.

* Bring your own shovel.

* First come, first served.



**PENITAS**



* Wednesday starting at noon, while supplies last.

* Penitas Fire Department, Main & Military Road.

* Limit: 4 bags per household.



**LA GRULLA**



* Tuesday and Wednesday.

* La Grulla Fire Department, 268 S. FM 2360.

* Bring your own shovel.

* Limit: 3 bags per household.



**RIO GRANDE CITY**



* Thursday, 3–6 p.m.

* 632 W. Eisenhower Road.

* Proof of address within city limits required.

* Residents must fill their own bags.



**STARR COUNTY PRECINCT 4**



* 8 a.m.–5 p.m. this week.

* Precinct 4 Yard, 2235 N. FM 755, Rio Grande City.

* Limit: 4 bags per household.

* Valid ID required.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is hosting a sandbag distribution today

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The Precinct 1 distribution is currently scheduled for today only. If the forecast or demand indicates they may add additional days.

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Time 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Location Sunrise Hill Park / Pct. 1 Operations Facility, 5230 Mile 11 N., Mercedes, TX 78570

Sunrise Hill Park / Pct. 1 Operations Facility, 5230 Mile 11 N., Mercedes, TX 78570 Limit 6 bags per vehicle.

6 bags per vehicle. Availability: While supplies last

While supplies last Self-fill: residents fill and load their own bags

residents fill and load their own bags Assistance: Precinct One employees will be onsite to assist elderly and disabled residents.

Precinct One employees will be onsite to assist elderly and disabled residents. For questions, residents can call: 956-968-8733

We will add more locations as they become available.