Price Increase in Expedited U.S. Passport Delivery Service

The U.S. Department of State will increase the fee for return overnight passport delivery effective Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. The cost will increase from $23.36 to $26.87, a difference of $3.51. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – The U.S. Department of State will increase the fee for return overnight passport delivery effective Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. The cost will increase from $23.36 to $26.87, a difference of $3.51. The service delivers passports within one to three days after processing, compared with five to seven days for regular mail.

The Passport Facility is located at 221 S. 15th St. Walk-ins are accepted Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 956-681-1450.

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Passport Requirements:  Application Form DS-11 must be completed in black ink only.  Applicants must be present at time of processing.  Children 15 years of age and younger must be accompanied by both parents. Children 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by one parent. 18 years of age or older must present their own valid Texas Identification or Driver License. If one parent is unavailable at the time of the appointment, Form DS-3053 must be completed, notarized and submitted with the application along with a copy (front and back) of absent parent’s identification.  Certified Birth Certificate, (Long Form) or Certificate of Naturalization  Photocopy of proof of Citizenship and Identification (front and back)  One 2 inch by 2-inch color photograph; available on site for $18 cash  Valid I.D. with photo and signature o U.S. Driver’s License or Identification Card o Visa Laser o U.S. Passport/Mexican Passport o Consular I.D.  Passport fees must be paid only in the form of a check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State  Processing and photo fees can be paid in the form of cash.

U.S. Passport Book Fees: Age 16 and older:  $130 check or money order, plus a $35 cash processing fee  Expedited service: $60 check or money order  Return overnight delivery: $26.87 check or money order  Optional delivery time: one to three days Age 15 and younger:  $100 check or money order, plus a $35 cash processing fee  Expedited service: $60 check or money order  Return overnight delivery: $26.87 check or money order  Optional delivery time: one to three days