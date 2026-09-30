South Texas Book Festival Goes International for 2026

McAllen Public Library announces the South Texas International Book Festival (STIBF), presented by H-E-B Helping Here, on Saturday, October 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Main Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. Courtesy images

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







McALLEN, Texas – McAllen Public Library announces the South Texas International Book Festival (STIBF), presented by H-E-B Helping Here, on Saturday, October 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Main Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. With the new name comes a new chapter which will continue to bring readers and authors together. This year’s theme, “Pages to Possibilities,” will be celebrated with author talks, storytimes, book giveaways, meet & greets, activities, and more.

Festival Day will feature Reyna Grande, Katherine Center, Huda Fahmy, Saadia Faruqi, Varian Johnson, Ashley Robin Franklin, Chris Barton, Natalia Sylvester, and Shauna J. Grant. Sessions range from storytimes and live drawings to book talks for children, tweens, teens, and adults, including Grande discussing Migrant Heart and Center discussing The Shippers.

The Youth Bookmark Design Contest winners will also be announced, and families can pick up copies of the winning bookmarks and books made possible through H-E-B’s Read 3 program and Literacy Texas.

- Advertisement -





“Becoming the STIBF reflects how much this festival has grown while staying connected to the readers, writers and families who have supported it from the beginning,” said Kate Horan, Library Director. “This year, we’re creating more opportunities to share stories, discover new authors and experiences, and bring our community together through the love of reading. From special VIP Book Clubs at our library branches featuring books by this year’s festival authors to our expanded international programming, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Courtesy image

“The South Texas International Book Festival represents an exciting new chapter,” said City Manager Isaac J. Tawil. “Expanding the festival internationally allows us to bring new voices, cultures, and experiences to McAllen while creating opportunities to welcome visitors and introduce them to our community. It also gives local writers, students, and families the chance to connect with people and ideas from beyond South Texas.”

And the lineup continues with fan favorites and exciting new experiences for readers of all ages, including Pet Week at the Library, October 3–9, featuring Marty the Library Cat, and “An Evening with Author James Wade” on October 8, where ticket holders will enjoy admission, refreshments and a copy of his latest novel, Narrow the Road.

The festival’s expanded international focus will also take center stage throughout October.

Read Around Town Week, October 11–16, will feature special programming, including “Soñar en Grande: Lorena Ochoa Book Talk” on October 14. The Mexican golf legend will discuss her memoir, Soñar en grande (Dreaming Big), sharing her journey from growing up in Mexico to becoming one of the world’s most recognized professional golfers.

- Advertisement -







On October 17, Maestro Ricardo Morales will lead the Guatemalan Opera Workshop & Concert, featuring a master class for select McAllen ISD music students followed by a concert showcasing regional student performers. Free tickets will be available.

The STIBF Presents lineup continues with “By Design: Katie Pritchett Book Launch” on October 20, followed by Main Festival Day on October 24 and the Trick or Treat Trail on October 31. The 2026 lineup concludes November 10 with “They Hold Grudges: Diana Rojas Book Launch.”

Festival Day is free and open to the public. Ticket and registration details for select events, along with the latest schedule, are available at southtexasbookfestival.com.

The 2026 South Texas International Book Festival is a City of McAllen festival presented by H-E-B Helping Here, with additional support from community sponsors and partners who help make STIBF programming, activities, and resources possible. A complete list of sponsors and partners is available at southtexasbookfestival.com.

Courtesy image