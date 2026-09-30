PSJA ISD’s Tradiciones Mexicanas Concert, Sept. 30th  

Pharr-San Juan- Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) will be hosting the 5th Annual PSJA Tradiciones Mexicanas concert event Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 7:00 pm at the PSJA Stadium. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, TX– Pharr-San Juan- Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) will be hosting the 5th Annual PSJA Tradiciones Mexicanas concert event Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 7:00 pm at the PSJA Stadium.

The event will feature performances of mariachi, conjunto, and folklórico music and dance by high school student groups from throughout PSJA ISD. The concert highlights the talent of PSJA students while celebrating the rich cultural heritage represented across the district.

PSJA Tradiciones Mexicanas is a collaboration between the PSJA Fine Arts Department and the Dual Language Enrichment Department, part of the district’s ongoing efforts to celebrate multicultural heritage and instill cultural pride among students and staff.

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The event is free and open to the public.

For coverage information or interviews, please call 956-586-2111 or 956-586-2110.

WHAT: PSJA ISD to host 5th Annual Tradiciones Mexicanas Concert

WHEN: September 30, 2026, at 7:00 pm

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WHERE: PSJA Stadium- 700 E. Sam Houston, Pharr, Texas

Courtesy image