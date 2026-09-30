South Padre Island Steps Up for Breast Cancer Awareness at 2026 Walk for Women, Oct. 4th

South Padre Island will come together in a show of hope, strength and support on Sunday, October 4, for the annual Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness, benefiting South Padre Island’s Walk for Women and its mission to help Rio Grande Valley women and families affected by breast cancer. Photo Credit: Visit South Padre Island

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The approximately three-mile walk begins at 10:00 a.m. at the South Padre Island Convention Center and travels south along Padre Boulevard to Louie’s Backyard. Registration is open from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., and participation is free. Walkers are encouraged to bring family and friends as they honor breast cancer survivors, fighters and thrivers while remembering those whose lives have been lost to the disease.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – South Padre Island will come together in a show of hope, strength and support on Sunday, October 4, for the annual Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness, benefiting South Padre Island’s Walk for Women and its mission to help Rio Grande Valley women and families affected by breast cancer.

“Walk for Women is one of those special South Padre Island traditions that truly reflects the heart of our community,” said Kelly deSchaun, Chief Executive Officer of Visit South Padre Island. “Every person who walks is there for someone—a family member, a friend, a survivor or someone they hold in their memory. We are proud to stand alongside them and support an organization that makes such a meaningful difference for women and families throughout the Rio Grande Valley.”

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Since its inception, Walk for Women has provided more than $758,000 in financial assistance to more than 150 women and families, including $92,200 in 2025 and more than $31,500 so far in 2026. Funds help women facing breast cancer with medical treatment and everyday expenses during a difficult time. More than 750 people participated in the 2025 walk. Photo Credit: Visit South Padre Island

Since its inception, Walk for Women has provided more than $758,000 in financial assistance to more than 150 women and families, including $92,200 in 2025 and more than $31,500 so far in 2026. Funds help women facing breast cancer with medical treatment and everyday expenses during a difficult time. More than 750 people participated in the 2025 walk.

For more information, to preregister or to make a donation, visit South Padre Island Walk for Women.