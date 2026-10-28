The PossAble Dream, Hidalgo County Partner to Expand Access to Education, Employment

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez and County Commissioners present a check to representatives of The PossAble Dream Foundation and The PossAble Dream Adult High School in recognition of their partnership during a Commissioners Court meeting Oct. 27, 2026. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





PHARR, Texas – The PossAble Dream Foundation and Hidalgo County recognized a partnership backed by a $445,000 County contribution during the Oct. 27 Commissioners Court meeting to help residents complete high school and prepare for employment. The funding will provide specialized student support staff and transportation vans for The PossAble Dream Adult High School, helping students overcome barriers to returning to school and completing job training.

For adults balancing school with work and family responsibilities, those challenges can determine whether they enroll or complete their education. The partnership strengthens The PossAble Dream’s ability to help Hidalgo County residents stay in school and enter high-wage, in-demand jobs after graduating.

“Our students come back to school because they want a better future for themselves and family,” said Dr. Daniel P. King, Board President of The PossAble Dream Foundation. “Hidalgo County’s support will help us reach more adults who thought that opportunity had passed them by and help them finish what they started. When a parent earns a diploma and qualifies for a better-paying job, the impact reaches the whole family. That is how we begin to change the future of our communities.”

- Advertisement -









The contribution will fund dedicated staff to help residents return to school, complete job training and find employment, including support for adults involved with the justice system. It will also support transportation for students, helping them attend consistently and stay on track to graduate.

This partnership supports Hidalgo County’s Prosperity Task Force initiative, which connects public agencies with education and community partners to address poverty through access to education and employment.

“Hidalgo County’s investment is about making sure residents have a real chance to finish their education and build a stronger future,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “By helping students overcome barriers like transportation and access to support, this partnership connects more families with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed.”

The PossAble Dream Adult High School is a tuition-free school that offers in-person education for adults ages 18–50 who have not completed high school. Students can earn a high school diploma while pursuing industry certifications to help them obtain a higher wage job. Hidalgo County locations include Pharr, Edcouch-Elsa, La Joya and Weslaco. The PossAble Dream Adult High School also operates learning sites in Starr County, Harlingen and Brownsville.

- Advertisement -





Adults interested in enrolling can get started at www.thepossabledream.net/interest. For more information about The PossAble Dream, visit www.thepossabledream.net.

About The PossAble Dream Adult High School



The PossAble Dream Adult High School (The PossAble Dream) is a Texas Education Agency-authorized, tuition-free public high school serving adults ages 18–50 in South Texas. Established in August 2025, the school helps adults earn their high school diploma while pursuing industry-recognized certifications aligned with high-wage, in-demand careers. Through personalized instruction, flexible scheduling and comprehensive student support, The PossAble Dream prepares adult learners for employment and higher education. For more information, visit www.thepossabledream.net.

About The PossAble Dream Foundation



The PossAble Dream Foundation is led by local citizens committed to expanding access to education and meaningful careers for adults whose pathways have been disrupted by life circumstances. The foundation advances evidence-based practices that removes barriers and supports greater independence and opportunity. In August 2025, the foundation established The PossAble Dream Adult High School to help adults complete their high school education and prepare for the workforce. Its work is rooted in the belief that every individual has untapped potential that can strengthen the communities it serves.