McAllen Heritage Center Celebrates 20 Years of Preserving the City’s History and Cultural Legacy

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Texas Border Business

By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McAllen, Texas — What began as a community’s desire to preserve its past has become a 20-year commitment to protecting McAllen’s history, culture, and identity. In 2026, the McAllen Heritage Center, Inc. – Museum of History & Culture (MHC) celebrates two decades of service, marking a milestone made possible by the determination of its founders, the generosity of residents, and the continuing support of the City of McAllen.

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Photo by Noah Mangum Gonzalez

The anniversary carries special significance. The museum is not only celebrating what it has accomplished since 2006 but is also preparing for its next chapter following the September 2026 groundbreaking of an expansion designed to accommodate its growing historical collections.

The story began in 2004, when McAllen celebrated its centennial with festivities at Archer Park and a dinner gala honoring the city’s first 100 years. The success of those events inspired members of the Centennial Committee to consider a permanent institution where future generations could discover, understand, and appreciate McAllen’s history.

That vision became a reality in early 2006 when the McAllen Heritage Center was established as a nonprofit corporation. Its founding board included several Centennial Committee members determined to turn the idea into a functioning museum.

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Between 2006 and 2008, the founding trustees undertook the essential work of establishing the organization, protecting its initial historical collection, and raising funds for operations. Their community fundraising campaign provided the financial foundation needed to move forward.

The board also worked with city leadership, whose support proved instrumental in securing a permanent location.

In June 2008, the museum opened its doors inside the former United States Post Office at the corner of Main Street and Chicago Avenue in downtown McAllen.

Constructed in 1934, the building is a historic landmark designated by the Texas Historical Commission. Its preservation and continued public use have given the museum a home that is itself part of McAllen’s historical heritage.

Check out the gallery below for more images of the celebration. All are courtesy photos

Three individuals were central to the museum’s establishment: Elva M. Cerda, Dr. Nedra Kinerk, and Spurgeon “Spud” Brown.

Their dedication, together with the work of former and current trustees, helped establish an institution devoted to collecting, preserving, and sharing the community’s history.

Cerda has served the museum since its founding, initially as volunteer museum manager and now as executive director. Her leadership has guided its development, operations, programming, and continued expansion.

Brown remains involved as the museum’s historian, contributing his knowledge of McAllen’s past.

Dr. Kinerk served as a board member and supporter, contributing until her death in May 2025. Her role in the museum’s creation and development remains part of its institutional legacy.

Over the past two decades, the museum has grown beyond its original collection, expanding its historical exhibits and introducing rotating displays that connect local history with broader regional and state narratives.

These exhibitions have been developed through collaborations with Humanities Texas, the Valley Land Fund, the Museum of South Texas History, the Bob Bullock Museum, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s CHAPS Program, among other organizations.

These partnerships have brought additional historical resources, educational opportunities, and cultural programming to the museum’s visitors.

The facility itself has also undergone improvements.

In 2020, a major renovation of the building’s southern section provided new restrooms, a meeting room, and expanded exhibition and laundry areas.

Local artist Yolanda Cantu was commissioned to create decorative tile murals for the entrances to the renovated spaces, adding an artistic element to the historic structure.

Outside the museum, museum leadership and the City of McAllen completed additional improvements.

These projects included developing La Placita Park, installing new seating, stage area, outdoor spotlights, and dedicating the popular “Greetings from McAllen” mural. This mural is historical in nature as it depicts an updated replica of a McAllen postcard circa late 1930’s. Commissioned by the museum and created by local artist Lupe Hernandez, the mural provides a photo spot for locals, tourists and winter visitors.

The artwork has become a recognizable photo destination in downtown McAllen, connecting the city’s historical imagery with its present-day community.

Another important part of the museum’s development has been its ability to generate financial support through programs and community participation. An expansion to the mural is currently underway with completion expected by late 2027.

In 2012, MHC opened its museum store, La Tiendita, followed by an online store in 2021.

The store offers historical books about McAllen and the surrounding region, publications by local authors, handcrafted works by area artisans, and merchandise celebrating the city.

Its inventory includes T-shirts, caps, magnets, postcards, candles, vintage jewelry and other McAllen-themed items. Proceeds directly support the museum’s mission, allowing purchases to contribute to historical preservation and museum operations.

Community events have become another defining part of the institution’s work. The annual Chuckwagon Dinner, organized in partnership with the Costilla’s Ltd. group and Macaroni Grill, provides fundraising support while bringing museum supporters together.

In December 2022, the museum introduced McGrinch in the Park, a free holiday meet-and-greet event for children and families at La Placita Park. The event has attracted large crowds and expanded the museum’s connection with residents through family-oriented programming.

Each July, the museum also conducts its annual Veterans “Then and Now” photo shoot and exhibit, recognizing local veterans and preserving images that connect their military service with their lives today.

In 2024, the museum established Royal Tea at the Heritage, a fundraising event celebrating the tradition of afternoon tea. This event was created to support the museum’s planned annex and other capital improvement needs, adding another source of community participation and financial support.

As the museum’s collections and exhibition programs expanded, however, the need for additional space became increasingly apparent. Donations of historical materials created greater demands for galleries, storage, and working areas needed to preserve and prepare collections for public display.

In 2020, museum leadership began developing plans for a major expansion. The City of McAllen became a collaborator in the effort, supporting the museum’s need for additional facilities.

To meet its responsibility for funding the building costs, MHC launched a capital campaign that successfully reached its goal by January 2025. Major contributors included the Heritage Foundation of Hidalgo County, the Charles Thompson family, the P. S. “Brownie” Brown family, and the McAllen City Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Corporate donors and individual community members also contributed to the campaign. Their financial commitments helped make possible the next major step in the museum’s development.

In September 2026, the expansion project officially broke ground, marking a new chapter for an institution that began with a small group of residents determined to preserve their city’s past. The expansion represents more than additional square footage. It will provide needed space for historical collections, exhibits, and the work involved in maintaining the materials entrusted to the museum.

For the McAllen Heritage Center, the 20th anniversary brings together three important chapters of its history: the community initiative that established it, the accomplishments that sustained it, and the expansion intended to support its future. The milestone also recognizes the individuals and organizations whose contributions have made the museum possible, from its founding trustees and volunteers to the donors, artists, community partners, and city officials who have supported its development.

Twenty years after its establishment, the McAllen Heritage Center continues the mission envisioned during the city’s centennial celebration: ensuring that McAllen’s history is preserved, accessible, and available for future generations to discover.

The museum remains open to the public free of charge, with dedicated parking directly behind its historic building in downtown McAllen. Current operating hours are Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For additional information about exhibitions, special events, and museum activities, residents may call 956-687-1904or visit www.mcallenheritagecenter.com.

As McAllen continues to grow and change, the museum’s anniversary reminds us that the city’s future and its history remain connected through the people committed to preserving both.

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