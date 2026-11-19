You are invited to a Meet & Greet with friendly McGrinch at the McAllen Heritage Center, Saturday December 12 from 2-6PM! Take photos, enjoy holiday vendors and local food, goodie bags for kids & on-site photo printing. Visitors are welcome to take photos with your own camera or phones! All taking place on the south side of the museum in our unique outdoor park right in the center of downtown McAllen. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – You are invited to a Meet & Greet with friendly McGrinch at the McAllen Heritage Center, Saturday December 12 from 2-6PM! Take photos, enjoy holiday vendors and local food, goodie bags for kids & on-site photo printing. Visitors are welcome to take photos with your own camera or phones! All taking place on the south side of the museum in our unique outdoor park right in the center of downtown McAllen.

McAllen Parking garage is two blocks away! Get more info and RSVP on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/share/19wbEfQMKX

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Support this event! Sponsorship Opportunities available | Contact Gabriel Elizondo at gelizondo@mcallenheritagecenter.com

About The McAllen Heritage Center

The McAllen Heritage Center, Inc. (MHC) is a nonproﬁt Corporation. Our mission is to provide a place to exhibit and assist in the preservation of documents, papers, pictures, works of art, records, maps, artifacts and writings of historical, traditional or cultural value. The MHC wants to perpetuate and educate about those customs of the people, traditions and folklore, which beautify and enrich the community life of historic McAllen, Texas.

Website: https://www.mcallenheritagecenter.com/

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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcallenhistory

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mcallenheritage

Courtesy image