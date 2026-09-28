Introducing Homeschool STEAM Day at IMAS, Oct. 21st

Texas Border Business
McALLEN, Texas – IMAS is excited to introduce a new homeschool program designed to bring homeschool families together for hands-on learning, exploration, and discovery!
You are invited to join first Homeschool STEAM Day at the International Museum of Art & Science on Wednesday, October 21, from 10 AM to 1 PM. Homeschoolers of all ages are invited to explore the connections between science, technology, engineering, art, and math through engaging experiences throughout the Museum.
The day will include Science on a Sphere presentations, Animal Talks featuring Biozone Ambassador Animals, and hands-on science activities focused on potential and kinetic energy.
|Homeschool STEAM Day at IMAS
|Wednesday, October 21 2026
|10 AM–1 PM
|International Museum of Art & Science
|1900 W. Nolana Ave., McAllen, TX
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Information source: IMAS