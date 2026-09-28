Introducing Homeschool STEAM Day at IMAS, Oct. 21st

IMAS is excited to introduce a new homeschool program designed to bring homeschool families together for hands-on learning, exploration, and discovery! Image courtesy of IMAS

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McALLEN, Texas – IMAS is excited to introduce a new homeschool program designed to bring homeschool families together for hands-on learning, exploration, and discovery!

You are invited to join first Homeschool STEAM Day at the International Museum of Art & Science on Wednesday, October 21, from 10 AM to 1 PM. Homeschoolers of all ages are invited to explore the connections between science, technology, engineering, art, and math through engaging experiences throughout the Museum.

The day will include Science on a Sphere presentations, Animal Talks featuring Biozone Ambassador Animals, and hands-on science activities focused on potential and kinetic energy.

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Homeschool STEAM Day at IMAS Wednesday, October 21 2026 10 AM–1 PM International Museum of Art & Science 1900 W. Nolana Ave., McAllen, TX

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Information source: IMAS