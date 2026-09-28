TSC Trustee Elected to Statewide Community College Leadership Role

Texas Southmost College Trustee Edward Camarillo has been elected to the board of a leading statewide college association, providing an opportunity to bring South Texas communities’ higher education priorities to the forefront of conversations impacting the future of community colleges. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Southmost College Trustee Edward Camarillo has been elected to the board of a leading statewide college association, providing an opportunity to bring South Texas communities’ higher education priorities to the forefront of conversations impacting the future of community colleges. Trustees and regents from community colleges across Texas selected Camarillo, who serves as the TSC Board Secretary, as the South Region Director of the Community College Association of Texas Trustees (CCATT). The election took place during the CCATT Annual Conference, held Sept. 17-19 in Baytown.

Camarillo will serve a two-year term on the board, working to advance initiatives focused on student success, effective governance, and policies that strengthen Texas community colleges. In his new statewide role, he will participate in quarterly CCATT board meetings and serve on committees that support the association’s mission.

“I appreciate the trust my CCATT colleagues have placed in me to represent the voice of our South Texas region for important community college priorities,” said Camarillo. “As we head into the 90th Texas Legislative session, there is much work to be done to ensure we continue to expand higher education pathways for our communities, maintain affordability for students, and enhance our colleges’ sustainability across the state.”

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Texas Southmost College’s ongoing participation in CCATT reflects the college’s continued commitment to leadership and engagement in higher education across Texas.