AACT NOW to Launch Rally the Vote Across Rio Grande Valley

Alonzo Cantu, founder of AACT NOW, holds a “Register to Vote” sign supporting the organization’s nonpartisan voter-awareness initiative. Photo by Roberto Hugo González.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — The Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas, known as AACT NOW, will officially launch its Rally the Vote initiative Thursday, Oct. 1, bringing together community partners working to expand access to accurate, nonpartisan election information across the Rio Grande Valley.

The launch will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Party Suite at Bert Ogden Arena, 4900 S. Interstate 69C in Edinburg.

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AACT NOW leadership will be joined by representatives from business, healthcare, education, media, local government, nonprofit groups, and other community organizations serving the region.

The press conference will introduce the initiative and its growing network of community partners. Organizers will explain how participating organizations will support voter education, civic engagement, and access to trusted election resources.

Rally the Vote is focused on communities in Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr and Willacy counties. The initiative will use established organizations and community networks to distribute election information to residents throughout the four-county region.

AACT NOW said voter participation in the Rio Grande Valley has historically remained below statewide levels. The organization described Rally the Vote as a community-driven effort intended to help residents obtain reliable information about registering and participating in elections.

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The initiative is nonpartisan and is not organized to support or oppose candidates, political parties, or ballot positions. Its stated purpose is to provide residents with information needed to understand the voting process and make their own decisions.

Organizers said working through trusted community partners can help election information reach residents through institutions and organizations they already know. Participating groups represent several sectors and communities across the Valley.

The launch event will include Rally the Vote branding, recognition of participating partners, and opportunities to interview AACT NOW officials and organizational leaders.

AACT NOW is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization focused on civic education, voter information, and community engagement across the Rio Grande Valley.

The organization works through community partnerships and initiatives including Rally the Vote and Touch-10. Both programs are intended to broaden access to trusted election resources and encourage residents to become informed about civic participation.

Rally the Vote will serve as the organization’s regional voter-information initiative, bringing participating groups together around a shared public-education campaign.

Additional information about AACT NOW and its programs is available at AACTnow.org.

The campaign’s message is “Rally the Vote. One Community. One Voice.”

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