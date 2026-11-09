Texas Educators to Learn from PSJA Classrooms at Statewide Blended Learning Summit, Nov. 10-12 

Educators from across Texas will visit Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) November 10–12, 2026, to learn from its classrooms and collaborate on ways to better meet students’ individual learning needs during the 2026 Fall Blended Learning Summit, Rooted to Rise. Courtesy image

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PHARR, Texas – Educators from across Texas will visit Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) November 10–12, 2026, to learn from its classrooms and collaborate on ways to better meet students’ individual learning needs during the 2026 Fall Blended Learning Summit, Rooted to Rise.

Hosted at the PSJA Napper Development & Support Building, the three-day summit will bring together hundreds of educators, district leaders, and education partners. Participating school systems include Texarkana ISD, Anthony ISD, Uvalde CISD, Colorado ISD, Woodsboro ISD, and numerous Rio Grande Valley districts, including Raymondville, Mercedes, Harlingen, Lasara, and Rio Grande City Grulla.

Hosting the summit gives PSJA educators a statewide platform to share their work and opens district classrooms as learning spaces for educators from other communities. Through classroom observations and collaborative sessions, participants will explore instructional approaches they can adapt for their own students.

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Blended learning combines face-to-face teaching with online learning to help educators tailor instruction to students’ needs and progress. The summit will focus on strengthening these practices, developing instructional leadership, and building programs districts can sustain over time.

PSJA ISD’s work includes an investment in advanced educator preparation through Texas Tech University. An inaugural cohort of 13 district educators enrolled in the university’s Blended and Personalized Learning Graduate Certificate Program, with six subsequently accepted into its doctoral program. That investment is helping build local expertise to support teachers and strengthen classroom instruction.

The summit is a collaborative effort among the Texas Education Agency, Texas Tech University, UTeach Professional Development, and PSJA ISD. Additional participating organizations include Education Service Center Region 20, WestEd, and the National Center for STEM Education.

WHAT: 2026 Fall Blended Learning Summit, Rooted to Rise



WHEN: November 10–12, 2026. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m.

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WHEN: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7:45 AM| Connect & Learn

Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 7:45 AM| Site Visits

Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 7:45 AM| Align & Celebrate

WHERE: PSJA Napper Development & Support

Courtesy image