STISD Launches Free Supper Program Beginning Oct. 5th

Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, South Texas Independent School District (STISD) will expand itsmeal services with the launch of a free Supper Program for children age 18 and younger, as well as enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21. Image courtesy of STISD

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MERCEDES, Texas – Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, South Texas Independent School District (STISD) will expand itsmeal services with the launch of a free Supper Program for children age 18 and younger, as well as enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21.

Through the program, STISD hopes to provide students and families with greater access to nutritious meals whilesupporting children who remain on campus after the school day for tutorials, extracurricular activities and other programs.

Supper will be served Monday through Thursday from 4:00–4:30 p.m. in the cafeterias of all six in-person STISDcampuses. Meals are available at no cost and are dine-in only. Children do not need to be enrolled at STISD to participate.

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“We are excited to bring this program to our students and families,” said STISD Superintendent Dr. Sandra Garza Ochoa. “Our students give so much of themselves each day, and many travel long distances to attend our schools and stay after hours for tutorials, extracurricular activities and other opportunities. We want to make sure they have accessto a nutritious meal to help them stay energized and ready to learn, grow and succeed. We are proud to offer thisadditional support to our students and the greater community.”

Meals will be provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), a federal program that supports the health, wellness and development of children and adults.

Meal Locations include:

Edinburg South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy/World Scholars Cafeteria 510 S. Sugar Rd., Edinburg Mercedes South Texas ISD Health Professions Cafeteria 700 Med High Drive, Mercedes South Texas ISD Science Academy Cafeteria 900 Med High Drive, Mercedes Olmito South Texas ISD Medical Professions Cafeteria 10650 N. Expressway 77/83, Olmito San Benito South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy Cafeteria 151 S. Helen Moore Rd., San Benito

Menus will be posted on the district website at www.stisd.net.

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For additional information, please contact the STISD Child Nutrition Department at 956-514-4230.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal RelayService at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 ; (2) fax:

(202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.