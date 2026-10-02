How Digital Innovation Is Reshaping U.S. Small Businesses

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center (C_TEC) report Empowering Small Business: The Impact of Technology on U.S. Small Business examines the pivotal role that diverse technology platforms play in helping small businesses operate and compete. Image for illustration purposes

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U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center (C_TEC) report Empowering Small Business: The Impact of Technology on U.S. Small Business examines the pivotal role that diverse technology platforms play in helping small businesses operate and compete.

This 5th edition, introduced in 2026, continues our nationwide analysis of U.S. small businesses, exploring the various types and applications of technology used by small businesses, how these factors have changed over time, and the effects of these trends on enterprises and the economy at large.

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Key Findings:

AI is a job growth engine for small businesses: 47% say AI is creating jobs today, while 6% say it is enabling headcount reductions.

U.S. small businesses run on technology: Nearly 100% of small businesses report using at least 1 technology platform at work.

High-rate technology adoption is accelerating: 41% now use 6+ platforms, up 9 points from 2025 and nearly 3 times the 2022 level.

2/3 of small businesses now use AI. (66%), up 8 points from 2025 and nearly 3 times the share using it in 2023 (23%).

Small businesses using AI outpace non-AI enabled businesses and are at least 7 points more likely to report sales, profit, and workforce growth.

95% of small businesses using AI are working to upskill employees, including 47% providing on-the-job training.

84% plan to increase their use of technology over the next 2–3 years, including businesses at every current adoption level.

AI has become operationally important: 78% of users say limiting access would slow growth, and 75% say it would hurt their bottom line.

Six in ten small businesses worry about increased litigation and compliance costs from a patchwork of state privacy and AI laws.

Technology intensity continues to correlate with stronger business performance: Businesses using 2+ platforms are roughly 10 points more likely than low-tech businesses to report growth in sales, profits, and employment.

Inflation continues to be the top small business challenge, cited by 32% and up 9 points from 2025.

Download the 2026 Empowering Small Business Report below:

Information source: U.S. Chamber of Commerce