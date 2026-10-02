McAllen International Airport Launches Expanded Ticketless Parking Options

McAllen International Airport (MFE) is expanding Tap n’ Fly ticketless parking options beginning November 1, 2026, with hundreds of new spaces and lots designed to meet the growing needs of travelers and visitors. Courtesy image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos. Courtesy image

McALLEN, Texas – McAllen International Airport (MFE) is expanding Tap n’ Fly ticketless parking options beginning November 1, 2026, with hundreds of new spaces and lots designed to meet the growing needs of travelers and visitors.

“We are investing in the future,” said McAllen Mayor, Javier Villalobos. “By adding hundreds of new parking spaces for travelers, McAllen International Airport continues to grow with our community and deliver a level of convenience residents and visitors deserve.”

Now, MFE offers a new cell phone lot where visitors can welcome home travelers with free parking for under 30 minutes. Others will save with a new economy lot option that features a convenient daily rate. Travelers can also choose premium short-term parking just steps away from the terminal, or long-term parking that balances cost and convenience. And, we have added a Tenant Employee/Overflow Lot to accommodate increased demands.

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McAllen City Manager Isaac J. Tawil. Courtesy image

“More parking options are just the start of the McAllen International Airport’s New Heights expansion project,” said Isaac J. Tawil, City Manager. “MFE is a critical economic asset for McAllen, connecting South Texas to major business and leisure markets. As passenger demand continues to increase, investing in the infrastructure that supports the airport strengthens our ability to accommodate future demand, attract visitors and support the businesses and industries that rely on regional connectivity. This is an investment in long-term economic vitality.”

Jeremy Santoscoy, P.E., Director of Aviation. Courtesy image

The parking expansion is the latest step in MFE’s ongoing investment in passenger experience. In 2025, the Airport introduced Tap ‘n Fly™ ticketless parking and opened the MFE VIP Lounge, bringing new conveniences to travelers. Now, hundreds of additional parking spaces and new parking options provide greater capacity and choice as MFE continues to serve the region. Passengers can enjoy convenient access to seven nonstop destinations and beyond from MFE: Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Austin, Phoenix, and Monterrey.“For many visitors, parking is their first experience with

McAllen International Airport, and we want that experience to be as easy and convenient as possible,” said Jeremy Santoscoy, P.E., Director of Aviation. “We make every decision with our travelers and their experience in mind, and these additional parking options offer convenience from the moment they arrive.

Information source: The City of McAllen