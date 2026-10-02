CBP Officers Seize more than $595K in Meth at Del Rio Port of Entry 

CBP officers found 81 packages containing 64.73 pounds of methamphetamine. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized more than $595,000 in methamphetamine.

The seizure occurred on Sept. 28 at the Del Rio International Bridge import facility when a CBP officer referred a 2018 Ford Transit Van driven by a 59-year-old male lawful permanent resident for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle that included utilization of a nonintrusive inspection system. Upon a physical examination, CBP officers discovered 81 packages containing a total of 64.73 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the driver side quarter panel of the vehicle. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $595,185.

“Stopping hard narcotics at our ports of entry is a top priority and this seizure highlights the exceptional work being done by our officers every single day,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “This successful methamphetamine interception proves that our layered enforcement strategy is working precisely as intended to safeguard our nation.”

- Advertisement -





CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.