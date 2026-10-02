STC Bridges Students to Manufacturing Careers

South Texas College’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) program celebrated Manufacturing Day at STC’s Technology Campus, connecting students with industry leaders, hands-on demonstrations and tours with local manufacturers. Students heard from Valeo Site General Manager Francois Vermeulen, who was keynote speaker at the event. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is helping students like Jaden Hernandez discover a future in manufacturing close to home with its annual Manufacturing Day celebration.

A senior at Vanguard Academy, Hernandez is already taking Precision Manufacturing classes through STC’s Dual Credit Programs and joined scores of other students at Manufacturing Day to explore how their classroom training connects with careers across the Rio Grande Valley.

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“I just think, overall, it’s just a great way…It’s a great introduction on what to look for in the workforce,” Hernandez said about the manufacturing event. “I think this a great look into our future.”

The connection between the classroom and the real-world was reinforced by keynote speaker Francois Vermuelen, site general manager for Valeo, who discussed the company’s $225 million manufacturing facility under construction in McAllen with plans to employ 500 people over the next several years. STC image

Hosted by STC’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) program at the Technology Campus, the event connected students like Hernandez with industry leaders through presentations, hands-on demonstrations and manufacturing facility tours.

Activities highlighted Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining, 3D printing and robotics.

Erika Guerra, AMT program chair, said the celebration has been designed to help students understand both the range of products manufactured locally and the ways their skills can apply across different industries.

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“This was made so they see how everything they are learning in the classroom applies to their careers once they graduate,” Guerra said. “Some of these students have never been in one of these facilities so giving them the opportunity to do this is something we take seriously.”

The connection between the classroom and the real-world was reinforced by keynote speaker Francois Vermuelen, site general manager for Valeo, who discussed the company’s $225 million manufacturing facility under construction in McAllen with plans to employ 500 people over the next several years.

Vermeulen described a highly-automated operation producing electronic components for General Motors. He emphasized that advanced equipment still requires skilled people to maintain machinery, program systems and to troubleshoot problems.

“We need people to train the robots, to calibrate them. We are counting on you,” Vermeulen said at Manufacturing Day. “I started as an intern, (but) I was very eager to learn just like you here today. Now, I have traveled from France here to the United States and see all the great opportunities available here.”

Mike Willis, executive director of the South Texas Manufacturers Association (STMA), said preparing students for these opportunities requires close coordination between employers and educators.

He highlighted STC’s technical programs and customized training, which helps current employees strengthen their skills as workplace technology changes.

“There are two main things that STMA focuses on, one of which is promoting careers in the industry and the other, developing a talent pipeline. This is where you as students fit in,” Willis said at the event. “You have to always remember to keep your skills fresh as technology changes.”

JC Ramirez, project manager for STC’s Division of Business, Public Safety and Technology said students can use that preparation to pursue technical careers locally.

Ramirez said it is also through the support of local manufacturers that STC is able to strengthen interest for industry careers through facility tours, donations of tools, equipment, time and scholarships.

“There are so many opportunities here in the Valley,” Ramirez. “I believe we are also blessed with those in manufacturing who continue to support us with donations and recommendations on how to improve the program and how to make it better.”

For Vanguard Academy student Hernandez, learning about Valeo’s upcoming facility reinforced his hope of staying in the region.

“I definitely want to do some form of manufacturing in my future career and while I am comfortable with moving out of the Valley, I would really like to stay if I can,” Hernandez said. “Valeo looks like a great job opportunity and I would love to be a part of it someday.”

For more information on STC’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology program, visit southtexascollege.edu/academics/manufacturing/

Information source: STC