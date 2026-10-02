Governor Proclaims October 2026 Law Enforcement Appreciation Month 

The Governor was joined by Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza, and Houston Police Officers Union Executive Director Ray Hunt, along with law enforcement leaders from across Texas. Photo: Office of The Governor

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott proclaimed October 2026 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in Texas during a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion, honoring the brave men and women of law enforcement who serve and protect communities across the state.

“Texas will always back the men and women of law enforcement who honor their oath, defend their communities, protect our freedoms, and faithfully serve our fellow Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “I am extra appreciative for what they did to secure our state from an onslaught of illegal immigration, and for what they do every single day by going to the streets, putting their lives on the line to save our fellow Texans.”

“Republican members of the United States House and Senate from the State of Texas, they spearheaded the effort, at my request, to ensure that Texas would be reimbursed for the costs that we had to incur to save the United States of America,” said Governor Abbott. “I would like to thank them for their efforts.” Photo: Office of The Governor

Texas law enforcement officers play a critical role in securing the border through Operation Lone Star. The Governor highlighted the $7.5 billion federal reimbursement he secured for Texas’ border security costs, and recognized the officers who protect our state and the nation under Operation Lone Star. Texas has also applied for our share of the $3 billion in border reimbursement from the Department of Justice.

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“Republican members of the United States House and Senate from the State of Texas, they spearheaded the effort, at my request, to ensure that Texas would be reimbursed for the costs that we had to incur to save the United States of America,” said Governor Abbott. “I would like to thank them for their efforts.”

Texas law enforcement officers play a critical role in securing the border through Operation Lone Star. The Governor highlighted the $7.5 billion federal reimbursement he secured for Texas’ border security costs. Photo: Office of The Governor

Governor Abbott recognized the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of Texas law enforcement officers and their families. Each day, officers answer the call knowing that routine encounters can quickly become dangerous.

During his remarks, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ support for law enforcement. He touted laws he signed that defund cities that defund the police and raise every human-trafficking offense to a first-degree felony. The Governor also noted the resources and support officers need to protect their communities and make it home to their families.

The Governor was joined by Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza, and Houston Police Officers Union Executive Director Ray Hunt, along with law enforcement leaders from across Texas.

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View the Governor’s proclamation here.