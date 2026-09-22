BPUB Invites Community to the Big Public Utilities Bash, Oct 2nd

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is inviting the community to its Big Public Utilities Bash on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1425 Robinhood Drive. Courtesy image

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is inviting the community to its Big Public Utilities Bash on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1425 Robinhood Drive.



The free family event, held in recognition of Public Power Month, will give residents a chance to meet the employees who keep our community’s essential services running, explore the trucks and equipment used by our crews, and take part in hands-on activities. Guests can also visit informational booths to learn more about BPUB’s services and programs and connect with local vendors and community organizations.

Families can enjoy free snacks and giveaways while supplies last. Attendees will also have a chance to enter a raffle featuring useful items for the home.

More than anything, the Big Public Utilities Bash is a chance to bring the community and the people behind its utility services together.



“We’re excited to open our doors and spend an evening with the people we are privileged to serve,” BPUB General Manager and CEO Marilyn D. Gilbert said. “Our employees live, work, and raise their families here, and they take a lot of pride in serving their community. We hope families will join us for a night of fun, meet our teams, and see a little more of what happens behind the scenes to provide the services they rely on every day.”



The event will also feature local community partners and organizations, giving residents an opportunity to learn about resources and programs available throughout the community.



The Big Public Utilities Bash is free and open to the public.



For more information about the Big Public Utilities Bash and BPUB’s mission to serve the people of Brownsville, follow @BPUBOfficial on social media or visit BPUB’s website.

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