Accelerator Program Relaunches Oct. 15 with Expanded Focus on AI and Healthcare

AltaCair Foundation, in partnership with Genentech as the 2026 co-host, will host its fourth annual Accelerator summit on Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas — AltaCair Foundation, in partnership with Genentech as the 2026 co-host, will host its fourth annual Accelerator summit on Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center.

Accelerator 2026: Bridging Al & Health Outcomes will bring together healthcare, policy, nonprofit, technology and community leaders to explore how artificial intelligence can be used responsibly and practically to improve healthcare access, communication, and community health outcomes.

The half-day summit will feature keynote speakers and panel discussions focused on whole-person care, social determinants of health, social impact and stronger community collaboration.

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“Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing healthcare, but the conversation must remain centered on people,” said Dr. Rashmi Chandran, CEO of AltaCair Foundation. “Accelerator 2026 will create space for leaders across sectors to explore how innovation can help remove barriers, strengthen access and improve health outcomes for communities throughout the Rio Grande Valley.”

Accelerator was created to bring regional leaders together around the issues shaping health and well-being in the Rio Grande Valley. Now entering its fourth year, the summit continues to turn conversation into collaboration and community-centered action.

About AltaCair Foundation

AltaCair Foundation is a Rio Grande Valley nonprofit organization working to create a healthier region by fostering collaborative partnerships that address the basic healthcare needs of underserved communities. Through community resource fairs, educational initiatives, regional convenings and access-focused programs, AltaCair connects organizations, resources and residents to create meaningful community impact.

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Additional information regarding registration, speakers and sponsorship opportunities found at www.altacairaccelerator.com.

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