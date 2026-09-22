U.S. Courts Sentence Mexican Gang Member Following Repeated Illegal Reentries

Texas Border Business
U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas
LAREDO, Texas – A 36-year-old citizen of Mexico has been ordered to federal prison for unlawfully reentering the United States after multiple prior removals.
Guillermo Emeterio Alonzo-Salazar pleaded guilty Jan. 28.
U.S. District Judge John Kazen has now ordered Alonzo-Salazar to serve 43 months in federal prison. As an illegal alien, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.
At the hearing, the court considered Alonzo-Salazar’s repeated illegal entries and criminal history. The court also heard about his assaultive behavior after pleading guilty to illegal reentry.
While detained at the Rio Grande Processing Center, Alonzo-Salazar, a Paisa gang member, and nine other detainees assaulted another inmate.
Alonzo-Salazar has prior convictions for illegal reentry and possession with intent to distribute 661 kilograms of marijuana. His criminal history also includes human smuggling.
Authorities first removed him from the United States in May 2014. He illegally returned and was removed again in March 2022 and August 2025.
Law enforcement encountered Alonzo-Salazar again Dec. 15, 2025, in Laredo and determined he did not have authorization to be in the United States.
Alonzo-Salazar has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.
Border Patrol conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tae W. Chon prosecuted the case.
Updated September 22, 2026