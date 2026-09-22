U.S. Courts Sentence Mexican Gang Member Following Repeated Illegal Reentries

A 36-year-old citizen of Mexico has been ordered to federal prison for unlawfully reentering the United States after multiple prior removals. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

LAREDO, Texas – A 36-year-old citizen of Mexico has been ordered to federal prison for unlawfully reentering the United States after multiple prior removals.

Guillermo Emeterio Alonzo-Salazar pleaded guilty Jan. 28.

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U.S. District Judge John Kazen has now ordered Alonzo-Salazar to serve 43 months in federal prison. As an illegal alien, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

At the hearing, the court considered Alonzo-Salazar’s repeated illegal entries and criminal history. The court also heard about his assaultive behavior after pleading guilty to illegal reentry.

While detained at the Rio Grande Processing Center, Alonzo-Salazar, a Paisa gang member, and nine other detainees assaulted another inmate.

Alonzo-Salazar has prior convictions for illegal reentry and possession with intent to distribute 661 kilograms of marijuana. His criminal history also includes human smuggling.

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Authorities first removed him from the United States in May 2014. He illegally returned and was removed again in March 2022 and August 2025.

Law enforcement encountered Alonzo-Salazar again Dec. 15, 2025, in Laredo and determined he did not have authorization to be in the United States.

Alonzo-Salazar has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tae W. Chon prosecuted the case.

Updated September 22, 2026