DHR Health Enhances Ear, Nose, and Throat Care with Addition of Dr. Tess Hill

As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding access to outstanding healthcare throughout the Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Tess Hill to its growing team of physicians. Dr. Hill joins DHR Health as an otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat physician) and looks forward to providing compassionate, patient-centered care. Courtesy image

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding access to outstanding healthcare throughout the Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Tess Hill to its growing team of physicians. Dr. Hill joins DHR Health as an otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat physician) and looks forward to providing compassionate, patient-centered care.

Dr. Hill diagnoses and treats a wide range of ear, nose and throat conditions, including hearing loss, ear infections, tinnitus, sinus and allergy problems, nasal congestion, tonsillitis, swallowing and voice disorders, and sleep apnea. She also performs a broad range of surgical procedures, including sinus surgery, ear surgery, thyroid and salivary gland surgery, and implantation of devices for the treatment of sleep apnea. She also evaluates and treats head and neck tumors and cancers.

“At DHR Health, we are dedicated to bringing highly qualified physicians to the RGV, and Dr. Hill reflects that commitment through her passion for excellence and patient care,” said Marissa Castaneda, executive vice president at DHR Health.

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