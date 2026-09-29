Ride for a Cause—and Across the Causeway—at South Padre Island’s 2026 Ride for Rotary, Oct. 4th 

Cyclists from across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond will have a rare opportunity to take in one of South Texas’ most spectacular views when the Ride for Rotary – Queen Isabella Causeway Cross 2026 rolls into South Padre Island on Sunday, October 4. AI image for illustration purposes only

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SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – Cyclists from across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond will have a rare opportunity to take in one of South Texas’ most spectacular views when the Ride for Rotary – Queen Isabella Causeway Cross 2026 rolls into South Padre Island on Sunday, October 4.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Historic Brownsville, the annual benefit ride begins at 7:00 a.m. at the Brownsville Event Center before making its way toward South Padre Island. The highlight comes when riders gather for a group crossing of the Queen Isabella Causeway, surrounded by sweeping views of the Laguna Madre and the South Padre Island skyline. The ride concludes at Beach Waterpark.

“There aren’t many cycling events where the final miles come with a view quite like this,” said Kelly deSchaun, Chief Executive Officer of Visit South Padre Island. “Crossing the Queen Isabella Causeway is a memorable experience, but what makes this event even more meaningful is knowing that every mile helps support programs that make a difference in our community. We’re excited to welcome the riders to South Padre Island and cheer them across the finish.”

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More than a scenic cycling event, the Ride for Rotary raises funds for programs supported by the Rotary Club of Historic Brownsville. Proceeds help provide free eye exams and eyeglasses for children, scholarships for local students, the Rotary’s Annual Heart Gallery supporting adoption awareness, Christmas gifts for nursing home residents, and other Rotary International humanitarian initiatives.

Open to cyclists of varying ages and experience levels, the Ride for Rotary offers two routes. Riders can choose the 33-mile tour, designed for cyclists averaging 8–17 mph, or the 45-mile ride, which requires riders to maintain a minimum average speed of 17 mph. Both routes begin at 7:00 a.m. and have a 10:00 a.m. maximum clock finish. Children ages 12 and younger may participate free, and the first 250 riders will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Medals will be awarded to all riders.

For the signature causeway crossing, all riders must arrive at Pelican Station by 10:15 a.m.The group crossing is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m., and riders will cross together. Helmets and visible rider bibs are required.

For additional event information and to register, visit the Ride for Rotary – Queen Isabella Causeway Cross 2026 registration page.

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Check out the map below to see the route:

Courtesy image