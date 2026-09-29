TSC Generations Day Celebrates Century of Student Success

Texas Southmost College celebrated its legacy and the generations of Scorpions who have called the institution home during Generations Day on Sept. 14, 2026, at the Oliveira Student Services Center. Image courtesy of TSC

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Texas Southmost College celebrated its legacy and the generations of Scorpions who have called the institution home during Generations Day on Sept. 14, 2026, at the Oliveira Student Services Center.

Part of TSC’s yearlong Centennial Celebration, the event was sponsored by the TSC Foundation and Valley Regional Medical Center. Alumni, multigenerational families and community members gathered to reflect on the college’s lasting impact.

Generations Day Guest proudly displays his student ID. Image courtesy of TSC

The event featured a video presentation highlighting alumni who built successful careers after attending TSC. Visitors also explored an exhibit showcasing significant moments from TSC’s 100-year history and browsed yearbooks that sparked memories of their college days. Attendees captured memories with festive props and received commemorative centennial giveaways.

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TSC Board of Trustees Chair Delia Sáenz, who earned an associate degree from the institution in 1971 before embarking on a long teaching career, welcomed former students and families whose ties to the college span multiple generations.

“I know that the people here are representative of all the different folks who have attended TSC,” Sáenz said. “I spoke to people where three generations of their family have come, the grandparents, the mother and their children. That is very satisfying for me as a member of the board.”

For Maria Guadalupe Gomez, a TSC alumna and former staff member, attending the celebration was a chance to honor her family’s deep connection to the college. Four generations of her family attended TSC, including her mother, Brunilda Zarate, daughter, Daniela Canales, and granddaughter, Alondra Canales.

Display at Generations day celebration, Image courtesy of TSC

During the event, Gomez discovered a yearbook photograph featuring herself and two of her siblings, Arnold Gomez and Teresa Gomez, while they worked at the TSC Bookstore. Gomez, who earned both associate and bachelor’s degrees at TSC, said the institution has played a pivotal role in her family’s educational journey. “It means pretty much everything,” said Gomez. “It’s where we get our education. Our first steps into getting a formal professional life. Overall, it was a good experience.”

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While Gomez’s family has deep roots at TSC, Elizabeth Ortega began her family’s connection to the college as a first-generation student. Ortega, who serves in a managerial role at Valley Regional Medical Center, attended the event with several colleagues. She began taking classes at TSC in 1987, earned her licensed vocational nursing certification and later completed an associate degree in 1992. Ortega said she remains grateful for the support she received as a student.

“I got involved in some of the nursing clubs so that I could move forward,” said Ortega. “That was very helpful for me being a little scared about starting at a very young age. I felt supported and guided. I feel that this college has done so much. It has been part of many of our beginnings, so I’m excited to be part of that, and I’m looking forward to being involved in any future programs.”

Like Ortega, Neida Ruth Soto-Grantland found TSC to be a welcoming place when she attended in the late 1960s. “It gave me an entry point that was safe, comfortable, and familiar,” Soto-Grantland said. “I was able to come right in and take my classes and meet people. I grew up in Southmost. I know the families and the people that live in this community, and I know they want their children to have what they couldn’t. This is a place where they can get a start.” Soto-Grantland’s time at TSC helped lay the groundwork for a long career as a teacher and administrator with Brownsville Independent School District.

As the Rio Grande Valley’s first institution of higher education, TSC has provided generations of students with an affordable and accessible pathway to college. Nelda Rocha, a retired BISD teacher, said the college’s proximity and affordability influenced her decision to enroll and ultimately shaped her future.

“Without this option, I would not be where I am today,” Rocha said. “I needed a starting point, and I needed the help. Being able to live at home and come to school with all the scholarships and grants I received, I needed TSC.”

As Texas Southmost College marks its centennial year, Generations Day brought together alumni, families and community members whose lives have been shaped by the institution. Through shared memories and personal stories, attendees celebrated not only the college’s first 100 years but also its continued role in supporting student success for generations to come.

The exhibit will remain available for public viewing on the 1st floor of Oliveira Student Services Center for the remainder of the fall semester. The same exhibit will also be on display at ITECC near the Central Plaza. Co-sponsor of the event, Valley Regional Medical Center also plans to display the exhibit in the hospital lobby in October.

Click here to view the TSC Generations Day alumni video.