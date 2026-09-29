RGV Author Receives International Literary Recognition During Hispanic Heritage Month

Giselle Mascarenhas, is celebrating international literary recognition for her book, She Forgot She Was Free: Returning to the Girl You Were Before the World Got Loud. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – During Hispanic Heritage Month, Rio Grande Valley author, entrepreneur and founder of The BECOME Method™, Giselle Mascarenhas, is celebrating international literary recognition for her book, She Forgot She Was Free: Returning to the Girl You Were Before the World Got Loud.

Mascarenhas has received Distinguished Author recognition from the International Impact Book Awards for She Forgot She Was Free, marking a new milestone for a book that began as an intensely personal story and has grown into a wider conversation about identity, freedom, faith and the courage to become who you were created to be. Courtesy image

Mascarenhas has received Distinguished Author recognition from the International Impact Book Awards for She Forgot She Was Free, marking a new milestone for a book that began as an intensely personal story and has grown into a wider conversation about identity, freedom, faith and the courage to become who you were created to be.

Published by Mija Media House in June 2026, She Forgot She Was Free invites women to examine the expectations, fears, old wounds and inherited beliefs that can quietlyshape a life. At its heart is a powerful question: When did you forget that you were free to choose who you would become?

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“I wrote She Forgot She Was Free after realizing how easy it is for a woman to build a beautiful, successful life while slowly losing connection with herself,”Mascarenhas said. “For me, remembering who I was also meant remembering who God created me to be. This book is an invitation to come home to that truth.”

The timing carries special meaning during Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 through October 15. Mascarenhas sees an opportunity to broadenthe conversation around heritage – honoring the strength, faith, sacrifice and traditions passed down through generations while also giving women permission to examine what they want to carry forward.

“Honoring where we come from does not mean believing our past gets to decide the limits of our future,” Mascarenhas said. “Our heritage can be both an anchor and a foundation for what we choose to build next.”

Picture from left to right are: Dr. Esther Akindayomi-Jackson, Giselle Mascarenhas , Geraldine Valdez, andEliza M. GarzaCourtesy image

The book has also drawn attention beyond the Rio Grande Valley through author interviews, features and digital media coverage. Its growing reach is carrying Mascarenhas’ South Texas voice into a larger conversation about personal identity, purpose and transformation.

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Mascarenhas is the founder of The BECOME Method™, a six-stage personal-development methodology built around Bare It, Envision, Connect, Own, MapIt and Expand. Her work continues the central question behind She Forgot She Was Free: What becomes possible when a woman remembers who she is?

About Giselle Mascarenhas

Giselle Mascarenhas is an author, entrepreneur, speaker and founder of The BECOME Method™. Based in the Rio Grande Valley, her work helps womenreconnect with their truth, recognize the dreams and identities they may have buried, and intentionally become who they were created to be. She is the author of She Forgot She Was Free, published by Mija Media House.

Information source: Mija Media House Publishing