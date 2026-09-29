Nissan Dealerships & Pharr Chamber Host Check Presentation for 2026 Avocado Festival

The Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Fiesta Nissan Edinburg and Bert Ogden Nissan McAllen have joined as Presenting Sponsors for the highly anticipated 2026 Avocado Festival, contributing significant support for one of the region’s most celebrated community events. Image for illustration purposes

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PHARR, Texas – The Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Fiesta Nissan Edinburg and Bert Ogden Nissan McAllen have joined as Presenting Sponsors for the highly anticipated 2026 Avocado Festival, contributing significant support for one of the region’s most celebrated community events.



A special check presentation ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 10:30 AM at Fiesta Nissan Edinburg, located at 5001 S. Interstate 69C, Edinburg, TX 78539. Media, community members, and partners are invited to join this celebratory moment as the festival’s presenting sponsors demonstrate their continued commitment to regional growth and community engagement.



“We are honored to welcome Fiesta Nissan Edinburg and Bert Ogden Nissan McAllen as our Presenting Sponsors for the 2026 Avocado Festival,” said Carlos Sanchez, President of the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce. “Their support helps us elevate this event, allowing us to celebrate the families, businesses, and traditions that make our Pharr community thrive.”



The 2026 Avocado Festival, set for Saturday, October 10, 2026, will once again transform Downtown Pharr into a vibrant celebration of food, music, art, and family fun. This year’s event is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond, spotlighting Pharr’s culture, hospitality, and community spirit.



The festival was created to celebrate the importance of the produce industry and highlight the Pharr International Bridge, recognized as the #1 produce bridge in the United States for more than a decade. In fact, 70% of the avocados consumed nationwide cross through Pharr, making it the gateway for one of America’s most beloved fruits.



Thanks to the support of community partners like Fiesta Nissan Edinburg and Bert Ogden Nissan McAllen, the festival continues to boost local commerce, tourism, and cultural engagement throughout the region.



For more information about the 2026 Avocado Festival, please contact the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce at (956) 420-4240 or visit www.avocadofest.com.





DETAILS

WHAT: Check Presentation for Avocado Festival Announcing Fiesta Nissan Edinburg & Bert Ogden Nissan McAllen as Presenting Sponsors

WHEN: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 10:30 AM

WHERE: Fiesta Nissan Edinburg (5001 S. Interstate 69C, Edinburg, TX 78539)

Courtesy image