PSJA ISD, City of Pharr host Groundbreaking Ceremony for Community Forestry Project

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD), in collaboration with the City of Pharr hosted the groundbreaking of a new schoolyard forestry project held at Dr. William Long Elementary School on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The project is part of a $3.1 million Texas A&M Forest Service Community Forestry Program grant awarded to the City of Pharr that will benefit eight PSJA ISD campuses across the cities of Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo. Courtesy image

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PHARR, Texas – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD), in collaboration with the City of Pharr hosted the groundbreaking of a new schoolyard forestry project held at Dr. William Long Elementary School on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The project is part of a $3.1 million Texas A&M Forest Service Community Forestry Program grant awarded to the City of Pharr that will benefit eight PSJA ISD campuses across the cities of Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo.

Following the groundbreaking at Dr. William Long Elementary, similar improvements will be implemented at seven additional PSJA ISD campuses, including Vida N. Clover Elementary, Marcia R. Garza Elementary, Graciela Garcia Elementary, John Doedyns Elementary, Liberty Middle School, Raul Yzaguirre Middle School, and Audie Murphy Middle School. Courtesy image

The initiative will enhance outdoor learning spaces, expand the schools’ native tree canopy, and provide students with meaningful opportunities to learn about the environment.



District, city, campus, and community representatives gathered for the ceremony to commemorate the start of the projects and highlight the long-term impact the improvements will have on students and families.

“At the end of the day, our students are the ones who will benefit most from this initiative,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alejandro Elias. “These outdoor spaces will give students hands-on opportunities to learn about sustainability while creating greener environments across eight of our schools. We are grateful for our partnership with the City of Pharr and for the opportunity to educate not only students, but their families, as we work together towards a more sustainable future.”

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Following the groundbreaking at Dr. William Long Elementary, similar improvements will be implemented at seven additional PSJA ISD campuses, including Vida N. Clover Elementary, Marcia R. Garza Elementary, Graciela Garcia Elementary, John Doedyns Elementary, Liberty Middle School, Raul Yzaguirre Middle School, and Audie Murphy Middle School. Courtesy image

Through the initiative, eight participating campuses will receive improvements focused on expanding native habitat and tree canopy while creating greener, more accessible outdoor spaces. These enhancements will also provide additional opportunities for students to take learning beyond the classroom and engage with environmental education in a hands-on setting.

“This project reflects what can happen when a community comes together with a shared vision,” said Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, City of Pharr Mayor. “These improvements will give students hands-on opportunities to explore the natural world while enhancing the green spaces families rely on. We’re grateful to partner with PSJA ISD and to bring meaningful, lasting environmental benefits to our schools.”



Following the groundbreaking at Dr. William Long Elementary, similar improvements will be implemented at seven additional PSJA ISD campuses, including Vida N. Clover Elementary, Marcia R. Garza Elementary, Graciela Garcia Elementary, John Doedyns Elementary, Liberty Middle School, Raul Yzaguirre Middle School, and Audie Murphy Middle School.

To ensure the sustained success of this endeavor, PSJA ISD plans to continue integrate relevant native habitat curriculum as part of the district’s commitment to increasing awareness, education, and sustainability. Through collaborations with the district’s Maintenance Department, many PSJA ISD schools also currently have Outdoor Learning Classrooms, which include butterfly or vegetable gardens and ponds. Some also have city-school parks and trails.