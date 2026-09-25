Elmo’s Got The Moves Is Coming To McAllen, Nov 12th

Get ready to sing, dance and move with Elmo! The all-new Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves is coming to McAllen on November 12 at 6:00p.m., inviting families to enjoy an interactive celebration filled with music, laughter and beloved Sesame Street friends. Courtesy image

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McALLEN, Texas – Get ready to sing, dance and move with Elmo! The all-new Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves is coming to McAllen on November 12 at 6:00p.m., inviting families to enjoy an interactive celebration filled with music, laughter and beloved Sesame Street friends.

Presented by Round Room Live, Elmo’s Got the Moves features Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and more familiar faces. The show encourages children and their families to get out of their seats and join the fun through fan-favorite songs, playful activities and silly dance moves. From yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and dancing, audiences can experience the joy of Sesame Street in a whole new way.

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“Bringing experiences like Sesame Street Live to McAllen gives families an opportunity to come together, make lasting memories and enjoy meaningful moments,” said City Manager Isaac J. Tawil. “At the City of McAllen, we believe the arts should be for everyone, and that means offering a variety of experiences, from Broadway and symphony performances to family entertainment. We work hard to bring the caliber of programming you would expect to find in a major metropolitan area. And there’s something especially exciting about experiencing Sesame Street Live, in our intimate theater setting which gives families an up-close experience and makes them feel like they are part of the action!”

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The production features popular songs such as “Sunny Days,” “Elmo’s Got the Moves” and “Letter of the Day,” creating a welcoming environment where children can learn, laugh and move alongside their favorite characters. Guests can also enhance their visit with an exclusive Photo Experience, offering a chance to take a photo alongside some of their favorite Sesame Street friends. The Photo Experience ticket is sold separately from show tickets and will be available on site. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are on sale now! Families can purchase tickets through the McAllen Performing Arts Center Box Office or online through Ticketmaster | Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves

Information source: The City of McAllen