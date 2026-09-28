Workforce Solutions Jobs update, 9-28-26

Texas Workforce Solutions has the job you are looking for. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Borer Business

- Advertisement -







Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

U.S. Border Patrol Information Session

Monday, September 28, 2026

- Advertisement -





9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1EXwmSAyxw

Spectrum Information Session

- Advertisement -







Tuesday, September 29, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Edinburg Annex 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539

https://www.facebook.com/share/19dUaGgzi7

ttec Hiring Event

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco,TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/19XQfDduge

U.S. Border Patrol Information Session

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Starr County 5408 Brand St., Ste. 1 Rio Grande City, TX 78582

https://www.facebook.com/share/1Hy2cqA3Bx

Hagihara Hiring Event

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

9 am – 11 am

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BuKQebwNw