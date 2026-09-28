Workforce Solutions Jobs update, 9-28-26

Texas Borer Business
Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.
U.S. Border Patrol Information Session
Monday, September 28, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503
https://www.facebook.com/share/1EXwmSAyxw
Spectrum Information Session
Tuesday, September 29, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Edinburg Annex 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539
https://www.facebook.com/share/19dUaGgzi7
ttec Hiring Event
Tuesday, September 29, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco,TX 78596
https://www.facebook.com/share/19XQfDduge
U.S. Border Patrol Information Session
Tuesday, September 29, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Starr County 5408 Brand St., Ste. 1 Rio Grande City, TX 78582
https://www.facebook.com/share/1Hy2cqA3Bx
Hagihara Hiring Event
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
9 am – 11 am
Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503