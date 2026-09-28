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Workforce Solutions Jobs update, 9-28-26

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Texas Workforce Solutions has the job you are looking for. Image for illustration purposes
Texas Workforce Solutions has the job you are looking for. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Borer Business

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Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

U.S. Border Patrol Information Session

Monday, September 28, 2026

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9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1EXwmSAyxw

Spectrum Information Session

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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Edinburg Annex 2719 W. University Dr. Edinburg, TX 78539

https://www.facebook.com/share/19dUaGgzi7

ttec Hiring Event 

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco,TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/19XQfDduge

U.S. Border Patrol Information Session

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Starr County 5408 Brand St., Ste. 1 Rio Grande City, TX 78582

https://www.facebook.com/share/1Hy2cqA3Bx

Hagihara Hiring Event

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

9 am – 11 am

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BuKQebwNw

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