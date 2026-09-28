DHR Health’s “Walk and Talk with a Doc” for Breast Cancer Awareness, October 1st in Edinburg

The month of October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” and DHR Health’s Oncology Institute will host “Walk and Talk with a Doc” event on October 1, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. The free event will take place at the DHR Health Heart Institute parking lot, located at 5525 Doctors Drive in Edinburg. Everyone is invited. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in support of the fight against breast cancer. Courtesy image

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The month of October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” and DHR Health’s Oncology Institute will host “Walk and Talk with a Doc” event on October 1, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. The free event will take place at the DHR Health Heart Institute parking lot, located at 5525 Doctors Drive in Edinburg. Everyone is invited. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in support of the fight against breast cancer.

The event will begin with short presentations from DHR Health physicians including Dr. Lisa Chapa, breast surgical oncology, Dr. Relindis Azenwi Fru, medical oncology/hematology, and Dr. Jason Shumadine Wolff, radiation oncology.

Their presentations will highlight the importance of prevention, early detection, and treatment options for breast and gynecological cancers. Afterward, participants will join the physicians for a one-mile community walk. During the walk, attendees will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with the doctors while getting their steps in at the same time.

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