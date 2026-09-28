DPS Seizes Estimated $1.4 Million Worth of Narcotics in Webb Co.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), as part of a joint operation with federal authorities during Operation Lone Star (OLS), seized over 153 pounds of narcotics– including more than 19,868,181 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl – during a commercial vehicle inspection in Webb Co. Photo: Texas DPS

Texas Border Business

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LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), as part of a joint operation with federal authorities during Operation Lone Star (OLS), seized over 153 pounds of narcotics– including more than 19,868,181 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl – during a commercial vehicle inspection in Webb Co.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 7:00 a.m., Special Agents from DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to a request for assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agents at the Laredo Port of Entry. A commercial vehicle inspection uncovered 26 pounds of methamphetamine, 18 pounds of heroin, 15 pounds of eutylone and 94 pounds of fentanyl. The narcotics have an estimated street value of more than $1.4 million.

DPS Special Agents took over the case and arrested the driver, Ernesto Jaime, 53, of Wisconsin, and the passenger, Enrique Ramirez Valle, 51, of Oklahoma. Both are charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and were transported to the Webb Co. Jail.

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(DPS – South Texas Region)