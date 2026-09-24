Pharr Global Business Hub Expands Workforce Training With Skills-to-Certification Program

Dr. Emiliana Moreno Escobar. Photo by Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr Global Business Hub is expanding workforce development efforts through a “Skills to Certification” program offering training in blueprint reading, estimating, workplace safety and preparation for the electrical journeyman examination.

The Hub, located at 301 S. Cage Blvd., opened Aug. 15, 2024, following what the Pharr Economic Development Corporation described as a four-year project.

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The Pharr Global Business Hub was founded through a partnership between Pharr EDC and The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Pharr EDC has described the facility as “founded by Pharr EDC alongside the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV).”

Victor Perez. Photo by Texas Border Business

Victor Perez, president and CEO of Pharr EDC, co-founded the Hub with the University of Texas RGV, which provides resources for business development, entrepreneurship, incubation, professional education, and workforce development.

Leticia Adame, workforce director, said the new Skills to Certification initiative is intended to help build the region’s future workforce.

Planned classes include blueprint reading, estimating, OSHA 10, OSHA 30, and preparation for the electrical journeyman examination. The program combines certification opportunities with hands-on training for workers seeking to build workplace skills.

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Electra XD is the initiative’s training partner. Its founder and CEO, Dr. Emiliana Moreno Escobar, earned a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction and Education Technology from UTRGV this past summer.

From left, Leticia Adame, workforce director; Dr. Emiliana Moreno Escobar, founder and CEO of Electra XD; and Mario Lizcano, vice chairman of Pharr EDC, discuss workforce training opportunities through the Skills to Certification program at the Pharr Global Business Hub. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Moreno Escobar said she is one of two master electricians in the Rio Grande Valley and obtained her master electrician license in 2023.

Born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley, Moreno Escobar said she previously provided programs in the Northeast, California, and Montana before returning to the region to make similar opportunities available locally.

Her training approach incorporates augmented reality, virtual reality, and gamification. Moreno Escobar said the programs also address language challenges affecting workers who may not be completely fluent in either English or Spanish. Her training targets people working in manufacturing, construction, and skilled trades.

Mario Lizcano, vice chairman of Pharr EDC, said workforce development is an important part of the Hub’s mission because businesses need employees with practical skills and certifications.

Lizcano said local workers are looking for hands-on classes and that employee training can improve productivity and increase expertise within businesses.

He credited the City of Pharr and Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez with supporting workforce preparation as the city works to attract and accommodate industry.

Lizcano also said continued collaboration between the city and Pharr EDC could expand access to workforce resources through additional satellite locations.

Adame said she is available at the Pharr Global Business Hub Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information about the workforce programs is available by calling 956-777-1171.